Tesla’s FSD Saves Driver’s Life By Swerving Away From a Head-on Collision

An extremely lucky Tesla driver was spared from a head-on collision by the Full Self-Driving software, he claims. The car reacted and dodged a pickup truck that lost control, crossed over the center line, and kept going. Apparently, it was the Beta version of the FSD that did the saving.
All of this happened just last Friday afternoon, judging by the video footage from the Tesla vehicle. Also. by looking at the footage, you can get a pretty good idea of what happened in the near-miss incident.
Seconds before what would have been the impact, the Tesla driver was in the middle lane on his side of the road. On the opposite side, there was a seven-car pile-up waiting to get moving again. Coming from behind them at quite a speed was a white pickup truck, a Dodge Ram 1500 model from the looks of it.
You can see that right before the pickup went over the center axis, the driver was fully hitting the brakes to avoid crashing into the car pile in front of it due to the smoke coming out of the tires. What also didn't help with the braking was the fact that it was towing what looked like a heavy trailer.
Then, the pickup truck went over the center line on the opposite side while still breaking, as far as I could tell. It finally managed to stop on the first lane next to the center line on the Tesla's side of the road, which luckily was unoccupied.
To be honest, the more I rewatch the video, the more this near miss is beginning to look like a small miracle. The Tesla swerved out of the pickup’s way onto an empty lane, while the lane the Ram occupied after crossing the center line was empty as well. Everyone seemingly walked away unscathed.
On the Twitter post, an entire pro and against FSD debate sparked, with people sharing their own opinions on the matter. Especially because the Tesla driver said the software reacted faster than he could have.
FSD Beta saved me from what could’ve been a severe head on collision. It reacted and swerved right faster than I could’ve. It was a lot to process in the moment but glad the car made the right move. @Tesla @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/pXriZBniVj— Shan (@__shan_____) September 24, 2022