Drifting Camaro Takes Out Shirtless Spectator, Almost Turns Him Into a Breathing Spoiler

And this, kids, is why you should always put a considerable distance between yourselves and a vehicle burning rubber, as you too could become part of that car’s body for a few brief moments.
Case in point, a young man, who was shirtless for whatever reason, got a bit too close to a Chevrolet Camaro that was drifting in what appears to be a parking lot, at an undisclosed location, somewhere in the United States.
The short video shared on Instagram by lsx.videos a few days ago shows the white muscle car proving its tail-happy skills, when all of a sudden, it did a 180-degree turn and hit the aforementioned bystander with its back end. The man left his upper body print on the trunk lid and almost became a breathing wing.
Fortunately, the impact happened at low speeds, so the spectator landed back on his feet, unharmed, but baffled by the whole thing. What do you think the driver of the Chevy Camaro did next? Why, he kept on going crazy on the throttle and steering wheel, burning even more rubber, and sprinkling everything with the occasional flame spitting, as if nothing happened. And in essence, nothing did; guess all’s well that ends well.
As cringey as this video may be, it kind of pales in comparison to that Ford Mustang that ran over a spectator last month, during a car meet. And that’s not all it did during the rubber-burning session, as it also pulled his pants down, making the crowd go wild. Unfortunately for him, that young man did sustain some injuries having been in direct contact with the muscle car’s rear wheel for a couple of seconds, yet he did manage to get up on his own, only to face a multitude of smartphones, all of them on rec.
