Drifting Camaro Takes Out Shirtless Spectator, Almost Turns Him Into a Breathing Spoiler

More on this:

1 Deleting the Muffler on a Chevy Camaro SS, Was It a Good Idea?

2 Ford Mustang Lures Show Attendee, Hits Him, Pulls His Pants Down – All in One Video

3 Electric Chevy Camaro Puts the 'G' in 'Green', Probably Sounds Like an Expensive Fridge

4 Crashed in Less Than 2,000 Miles: Chevy Camaro ZL1 Gets One Final Forklift Ride

5 Electric Four-Door Sedan Could Replace Camaro After Current Generation