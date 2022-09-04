Deleting the Muffler on a Chevy Camaro SS, Was It a Good Idea?

As long as we’re not talking about daily drivers, loud cars can be extremely fun. I mean, who doesn’t like to hear other vehicles’ alarms blasting as they pass by, right?
Now, there is a big ‘but’ here, because not all cars sound good with loud exhausts. You’d have to at least aim for a V8, as long as you can still get one that is, or maybe even a V12.
Ignoring the polluting part, which is a big deal in today’s industry, hence the mass move to electrification, and these are the absolute winners, together with the occasional V10, W12, and obviously the W16.
In short, pretty much every muscle car that packs a V8 under the hood, no matter how much power it has on tap, is dreamy and can sound good after messing around with the exhaust system. But does the Chevrolet Camaro SS fit the bill, and more importantly, does it apply to an older example that initially saw the light of day ten years ago, like the one depicted on video down below?
Depending on what your thought is on the topic, that answer can be either a yes or a no. To the owner of the said Camaro, well, it is obviously a yes, which is why they decided to take their ride in for an exhaust modification.
Part of the work was filmed and can be seen on video down below, and the footage also shows the usual before and after sound checks, while revealing how loud the car has become. So, without further ado, this is the part where we invite you to take a short break from whatever you were doing and hit the play button and don’t forget to tell us if you think the Camaro SS sounds better now than it did before.
