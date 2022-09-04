All-Wheel-Drive Asian Sedans Take On American Muscle, Dig (and Roll) Defeat Is Bitter

A three-contender race is an exciting event, even if the outcome is predictable beyond doubt. Still, it’s an excellent way to spend time behind the wheel and hear the engines growl their full potential. In our case, that’s what Sam of Sam CarLegion YouTube Channel has in store this time.
An Acura TLX Type S and a Genesis G70 3.3T, two very respectable (and reasonably fast) sedans, got together with a Chevrolet Camaro LT1. The reason becomes apparent when the said meeting takes place on a long, straight strip of a flat racetrack. Before we get any further, it’s time we made the introductions.
The Acura is the heavyweight of the trio, with a brick-laying curb weight of 4,200 lb. (1.9 tons). That’s closer to SUV territory than to performance sedan, but it’s best not to jump to any conclusions yet.
Also, in an apparent disadvantage, the Japanese 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 is the smallest-displacement power plant in the race. Proportionally, it is also the least powerful, with 355 hp and 354 lb-ft (480 Nm) of torque.
On the other hand, this particular car has a slightly increased performance – courtesy of its owner – and the output is 375 hp over the torque of 370 lb-ft (501 Nm). Overall, the power-to-weight ratio is 197 hp/ton. To compensate for the disadvantageous mathematics, the Acura brings a ten-speed automatic to send power to all wheels via its Super Handling technology.
Staying in the Far East, the Genesis G70 defends the honor of the ever-rising Korean auto industry. The G70 relies on the 3.3-liter twin-turbocharged V6, linked to the eight-speed automatic transmission. 365 hp and 376 lb-ft (510 Nm) in the torque department should, in theory, outperform the Acura, thanks to the reduced weight of 3940 lb. (nearly 1.8 tons).
Not eager to take any chances, the Korean is also armed with an all-wheel-drive system, managed by an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Power-to-weight-wise, the Genesis is good for almost 203 hp/ton.
However, the last contender is more than eager to take any chance against anyone. Being from the United States of Automotive, the Chevrolet Camaro LT1 is down-right cutthroat drag-ready, born and raised. Although this Chevy is not the top predator in the Camaro family, the 6.2-liter V8 packs the mightiest punch in this fight.
The big engine lacks the turbocharging backing of its adversaries, but the colossal displacement means devastating raw power. 455 hp, to be precise, with the same number of 455 in the lb-ft segment (617 Nm), make quick work of the 3,788 lb (1.7 tons) Chevy.
Uncompromisingly superior in the performance wars, the Camaro puts its 267 hp/ton advantage in the hands of the rear wheels and the rapidity of the ten-speed automatic gearbox.
If you haven’t placed your bets yet, it’s high time you did because the race doesn’t last long. The Acura jump-starts on the first run but doesn’t get very far. The Camaro – abandoned in the back right off the line by both Asians – dive-bombs back in the race. Across the line, the drama is photo-finish intense, and a rematch is needed to do justice to all three runners.
This time, all cars dart away simultaneously. The better-gripping Acura-Genesis duo takes the lead, but… BUT! This time, there is no gentlemen’s agreement on the matter. Not with the Chevy at the table. The Camaro lags a little after the green light but retaliates with a vengeance.
Not as agile as its counterparts, the naturally aspirated rear-wheeled Chevrolet starts a bit timider. But when the going gets tough, the toughest gets going as if the other two cars aren’t even running. This race didn’t need a stopwatch to rank the vehicles. The Camaro might as well have timed them with a calendar; that’s how far ahead it went.
As for the roll races, it’s not even worth mentioning. Click play on the video to see why anyone should make absolutely sure to bring both the gun and the fight to the gunfight. And it seldomly happens to see an American missing out on either one of the two. Not today, anyway.
So, from a 32 mph (50 kph) roll, the outcome is ridiculously observed right off the bat. The Camaro takes no chances (nor does it relinquish any to the Acura or the Genesis). It puts distance immediately and doesn’t stop leaving them behind until the quarter-miler fun is over.
However, there is a bit of a balance during the 62 mph (100 kph) roll. All three cars run in parallel for a while. A blink-and-you-missed-it short while, as the 6.2-liter puts an end to the misery. The Acura is accurately defeated, and the Camaro pours the muscle apocalypse on the Genesis.
What started as a three-party duel ended as a trial, with the American as prosecutor, judge, jury, and executioner. Ultimately, the only thing left to settle is who is the least slow behind the Chevy.
