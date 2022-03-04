Drake’s New $50 Million Beverly Hills Mansion Was Previously Owned by Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams is selling his Beverly Hills mega-mansion and has found the perfect buyer. It's Drake, who is expanding his portfolio with the first purchase in Los Angeles, California. The property has enough space for 11 cars, which would be perfect for the rapper’s collection.
British pop singer Robbie Williams, who got his start in the famous Take That boy band back in 1990, is quite proficient when it comes to real estate. Not long ago, he sold a $9.2 million estate outside of London, UK.
Now, he’s made a new sale, this time, with quite a profit. The property in question is his nearly 20-acre Beverly Hills estate, which was previously on the market with an $85 million asking price. The British pop singer was working with celebrity-favorite listing agent Kurt Rappaport from Westside Estate Agency. But it looks like he struck an off-market deal with rapper Drake for $50 million, although they haven't officially closed the deal yet.
Williams had purchased the property from Guess co-founder Armand Marciano in 2015 for $32 million and has been living there with his wife, actress and model Ayda Field, and their four children.
The Beverly Hills mega-mansion is immense, measuring 25,000 square feet (2,323 square meters). The property includes enough space in the garage to park around 11 vehicles. Which is a good thing, considering Drake’s fleet of modern cars.
According to Daily Mail, inside the Tuscan-style mansion, there are ten bedrooms with, 22 bathrooms, and an elevator to get upstairs easier. On the property, there’s also an outdoor kitchen and a wine cellar. For entertainment, it has a pool (it’s L.A., after all), a cinema room, a game room, a tennis court, and a gym.
This isn’t the first time Robbie Williams sold his house to another famous name. Back in 2017, DJ Khaled snatched a different Beverly Hills luxury mansion in Mulholland Estates from the singer for $10 million.
Drake also has properties in his hometown of Toronto, Canada, and in California’s Hidden Hills near Calabasas, called The YOLO Estate.
