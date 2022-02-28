What Does Drake Do in His Spare Time? Flexes on a Sea-Doo with Bodyguards Watching

Over the weekend, Drake took some time off work and decided to treat himself to a water activity, casually chilling on a Sea-Doo watercraft while his bodyguard was watching to make sure everything was in order.
You may already know that Canadian rapper enjoys a lavish lifestyle. With a net worth of approximately $200 million and a lot of awards to certify his celebrity status, Drake can do just about anything. And he does.
In a new short video posted on his Instagram Stories over the weekend, the rapper showed that he doesn’t just enjoy traveling in expensive cars or private jets, but that he also likes to have some fun on water. And I’m not talking just about a yacht where he can lounge and chill. Actually, he enjoyed some water activities on a Sea-Doo watercraft.
Drake’s model seems to be the new-generation Wake. The watercraft is powered by a Rotax 1630 ACE-170, which is the most powerful naturally aspirated Rotax engine ever put in one of the brand's models. It gives a lot of torque and thrill and an iBR system to allow safe braking and reversing.
It even has a watertight phone compartment to keep your phone dry and charged, with a USB Port available. So, you can take selfies safely wherever you're on a watercraft adventure. It also comes with the 100W BRP Audio-Premium System, so you can play your favorite tunes as you’re conquering the waves.
In a later image posted on his account, Drake also shared a picture of his bodyguard watching to make sure he’s safe, as you can see in our gallery. He added: “I don’t play about me. Watching for assassins on them skis.” We don’t know if he’s joking or not, but he seems to have felt safer with his security guards there.
In a new short video posted on his Instagram Stories over the weekend, the rapper showed that he doesn’t just enjoy traveling in expensive cars or private jets, but that he also likes to have some fun on water. And I’m not talking just about a yacht where he can lounge and chill. Actually, he enjoyed some water activities on a Sea-Doo watercraft.
Drake’s model seems to be the new-generation Wake. The watercraft is powered by a Rotax 1630 ACE-170, which is the most powerful naturally aspirated Rotax engine ever put in one of the brand's models. It gives a lot of torque and thrill and an iBR system to allow safe braking and reversing.
It even has a watertight phone compartment to keep your phone dry and charged, with a USB Port available. So, you can take selfies safely wherever you're on a watercraft adventure. It also comes with the 100W BRP Audio-Premium System, so you can play your favorite tunes as you’re conquering the waves.
In a later image posted on his account, Drake also shared a picture of his bodyguard watching to make sure he’s safe, as you can see in our gallery. He added: “I don’t play about me. Watching for assassins on them skis.” We don’t know if he’s joking or not, but he seems to have felt safer with his security guards there.