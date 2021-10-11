Doug DeMuro Samples 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing, Wouldn’t Have it Over a BMW M3

Cadillac’s BMW M3 and Audi RS 5 Sportback rival, the CT4-V Blackwing is a compelling product on paper. Unfortunately, it falls short of its opponents in a few key aspects, but only if you care about having sharp handling and that sort of stuff.
Like its CT5-V Blackwing sibling, the CT4-V Blackwing is a more hardcore take on an already fast sports sedan. The “regular” CT4-V utilizes a 2.7-liter turbocharged inline-four engine, good for 325 hp and 380 lb-ft (515 Nm) of torque. In Blackwing spec, the car gains a 3.6-liter twin turbocharged V6 with 472 hp and 445 lb-ft (603 Nm) of torque.
That’s the exact amount of horsepower you get in a BMW M3, and just like with the M3, you can order the CT4-V Blackwing with a six-speed manual gearbox, while an optional 10-speed automatic is also available for the Caddy.
Aside from being able to accelerate from zero to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 3.8 seconds and max out at 189 mph (304 kph), the CTV4-Blackwing also stands out thanks to its MSRP. It will cost you less than $60,000 to put this car in your driveway ($58,995 to be precise).
The M3 meanwhile will set you back at least $69,900, whereas the Audi RS 5 Sportback, well, that’s upwards of $76,200, which is a lot – especially when you consider the fact that you can get a CT5-V Blackwing for an extra $8,000 and the latter has 668 hp to the Audi’s 444 hp.
Back to the CT4-V Blackwing, according to car reviewer Doug DeMuro, as fun as it is to drive and despite offering good value for money, the baby Caddy is no match for its Bavarian rival the M3 when it comes to "fun factor, handling or quality.”
Still, to go from zero to 60 mph in under 4 seconds for less than $60k? That’s actually quite rare, especially for a sedan.
