Ferrari Icona Reveal Confirmed This November, Gated Manual Shifter Not Happening

Three years ago, Ferrari announced that its vehicles are differentiated into four categories. The most affordable of the lot are known as Sport and Grand Turismo. Higher up, the Special series is joined by the Icona family. 22 photos



The next project in the Icona lineage will be presented on November 15th according to a photograph of the invitation, which reads that Monza owners are invited to the grand reveal. The high-class event is scheduled to take place in Italy, most probably at the automaker’s headquarters in Maranello.



Enrico Galliera, the chief marketing and commercial officer at Ferrari, ends the invitation as follows: “please find enclosed a replica cancelletto from the classic Ferrari that inspired our new Icona model.” The high-ranking executive refers to a replica of a gated manual shifter inspired by the glorious 330 P4 endurance racing car, which is rocking a five-speed box and three pedals.



Don’t believe for a minute that Galliera has indirectly confirmed a gated manual shifter for the Icona because that’s impossible. Certifying a low-production supercar with a row-your-own transmission is a cost-intensive process that makes no sense whatsoever in the day and age of the dual-clutch box, and Ferrari has famously abandoned the stick shift last decade.



Contrary to what other reports are suggesting, the next Icona is a DCT affair like every Ferrari road-going model in production today. Expected to cost anything between $2.5 and $3 million, the yet-to-be-named newcomer allegedly combines the high-revving V12 from the 812 Competizione with the chassis of the Ferrari LaFerrari and the looks of the 330 P4 racing car.



Editor's note: The original Instagram post with the invitation has been deleted.

Editor's note: The original Instagram post with the invitation has been deleted.

Thankfully, the post's pictures are featured in the photo gallery.