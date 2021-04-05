2021 Cadillac CT4: Forget the Show-Off, Greatness Is Something of Substance

The Cadillac CT4 is still young and its design represents a fine achievement for the American automobile aesthetic culture. Some discrete upgrades for the 2021 model year will be appreciated by an attentive onlooker. It may be a compact sedan, but it deserves full-size consideration.
Just take the thing as it is. Forget about the tragicomical Cadillac Cimarron of the eighties, a typical mainstream compact car similar to the contemporary Chevy Cavalier and superficially embellished with shiny details.
Forget about the GM casualties during the previous decades – they had to burry Oldsmobile, Pontiac and Saturn (or, at least, that’s what they chose to do then). Did they learn something from all these unhappy experiences? Looking at the 2021 Cadillac CT4, we’d say they did.Approach
Exaggerations have good consequences only rarely and pretending can leave the impression of a different reality just for a while. Be yourself, that’s the way to be straightforward convincing – if you’re good enough, anyway. This is the message emerging from the appearance of a 2021 Cadillac CT4.
The most appreciated compact sedans insist on a dynamic accent – they can’t make a striking impression with their interior dimensions, can they? So, the Cadillac CT4 brings in the basically required configuration for a sporty-dynamic profile, starting with a rear-wheel-drive technical platform. AWD is also available for all versions. Under the hood, there is turbo power. Plenty of it.
First of all, Cadillac offers its own interpretation of the 2.0-liter/4-cylinder theme: twin-scroll turbo, variable valve timing with three-step sliding camshaft technology along with Active Fuel Management and automatic stop/start. This mill is good for 237 hp and 258 lb-ft (350 Nm) of torque – more than enough for a definitely fast compact sedan. Sending the driving force to the rear wheels (or to all of them), this job belongs to an eight-speed automatic transmission.
This kind of turbocharging, together with the appropriate electronic management, favors an excellent torque characteristic. We mean 380 lb.-ft (515 Nm) all the way from 1500 to 4000 rpm for the CT4-V version (325 hp). This engine comes together with the Hydra-Matic 10L60 ten-speed automatic transmission, something unique to the car’s segment.
High-end of the range, soon available as a 2022 model year (orders opened): the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing. Finally, a “V” referring to a V6. This engine has 3.6 liters of displacement and twin turbocharging, being able to provide 472 hp and 445 lb-ft (603 Nm) of torque.
Especially in the case of all CT4-V variants, we recommend the choice of all-wheel-drive for a full exploitation of their remarkable dynamic potential. Until now, most of the media feedbacks regarding the roadholding and the sporty abilities of the 2021 Cadillac CT4 talk about a masterful and sharp behavior. Sounds as expected.Ambiance
There are four trim levels available for the 2021 Cadillac CT4: Luxury, Premium Luxury, Sport and V-Series. Considering the sporty touch of the car, its compact size and rather measured interior space should be regarded as parts of its concept. Attractive new feature: the 12-inch reconfigurable digital instruments cluster. It is optional on Premium Luxury, Sport, and V-Series models via the Technology Package, which also includes a head-up display.
Above the center console there is an 8-inch multimedia screen. Recently, we’ve seen bigger things of this kind and there might be one more little problem there: the screen is not 100% vertically placed, which means its readability may be affected by natural light reflections from time to time.Otherwise, its operating system has a nice concept.
The CT4 2.0 Luxury is available starting from $33,395. We insist, don’t look at it as an entry-level automobile. It has an eight-speed automatic transmission, LED headlamps, enough advanced driving assistance functions and an 8-inch full-color HD touchscreen. The more pretentious equipment of the Premium Luxury version is proposed at $37,595. Leather finish for some interior surfaces, LED Ambiental lighting, auto-dimming mirrors, Rainsense wipers, Universal Home Remote and Super Cruise driver-assistance are included.
Specific to the Sport trim (from $38,695), there are the thick-rim steering wheel, the performance run-flat tires, the alloy pedals and a set of martial design details. Also available: Brembo V Performance brakes in the front. Because the Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing is a high-tech sport-dedicated machine, its basic price is $59,990. Certainly, the Blackwing is the technological showcase here and it comes at a lower price than any comparable import, yet we think the CT4-V Premium Luxury represents properly the character of the American brand and brings more everyday driving satisfaction.
For those objecting that the CT4-V Blackwing is not a match for a BMW M3, Lexus IS 500 (V8 engined) or a Mercedes-AMG C 63, we will come back to the price tag detail: paying somewhat less should also count here. Last, but not least: the Cadillac CT4 is an American automobile, with a distinct personality and cultural touch – this should be the determinant argument for choosing it, not the absolute figures of any kind.
