Dodge Viper “Megas XLR” Will Have You Watch a Cartoon Show to Fully Get It

Depending on a number of factors, most importantly the year of birth, the name Megas XLR might ring a bell or two. To me personally, it means nothing, as by the time Megas came along, I was a bit too old to watch Cartoon Network.
That’s right, Cartoon Network, ‘cause that’s where the American-made animation by the name Megas XLR aired back in the mid-2000s. The 26 episodes (not so successful, this show) told the story of some New Jersey guys, their mecha robot, and how they fight off an alien race called Glorft.
Initially, the robot was called just Megas, which stands for Mechanized Earth Guard Attack System, but the XLR particle, meaning eXtra Large Robot, was slapped onto the thing after one of the guys replaced the robot’s head with a muscle car.
We had to go a bit into details to give those like me, who haven’t had a chance of experiencing the show firsthand, a shot at understanding what we’re looking at now: the Dodge Viper Megas XLR.
What you’re seeing is not a real build, but a rendering created by a digital designer who goes by the name sdesyn. Unlike me, he was just the right age back in the 2000s to enjoy Cartoon Network, and get inspiration from the shows of the time.
This Viper pays tribute to the animation in the form of the livery that wraps around the body. We get an 8-ball design on the front wheels (Rotiform AeroDiscs), and flames that start from them and extend to the rear panels. Meaning the exact same tattoos the cartoon robot had on its hands.
All the visual extras (like differently-colored wheels on each side) would have meant nothing without some type of widebody thrown into the mix, so we get that too in this Viper, once again making us wish the moniker were still around.
Initially, the robot was called just Megas, which stands for Mechanized Earth Guard Attack System, but the XLR particle, meaning eXtra Large Robot, was slapped onto the thing after one of the guys replaced the robot’s head with a muscle car.
We had to go a bit into details to give those like me, who haven’t had a chance of experiencing the show firsthand, a shot at understanding what we’re looking at now: the Dodge Viper Megas XLR.
What you’re seeing is not a real build, but a rendering created by a digital designer who goes by the name sdesyn. Unlike me, he was just the right age back in the 2000s to enjoy Cartoon Network, and get inspiration from the shows of the time.
This Viper pays tribute to the animation in the form of the livery that wraps around the body. We get an 8-ball design on the front wheels (Rotiform AeroDiscs), and flames that start from them and extend to the rear panels. Meaning the exact same tattoos the cartoon robot had on its hands.
All the visual extras (like differently-colored wheels on each side) would have meant nothing without some type of widebody thrown into the mix, so we get that too in this Viper, once again making us wish the moniker were still around.