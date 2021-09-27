Ducati Panigale on Rotiform AeroDisc Feels Like a Non-Existent Hypnosis Wheel

In the world of custom builds, the name Rotiform stands out as the maker of some insane wheels. Specializing in monoblock or forged parts, the company is also at the center of several digital creations, thanks to a competition for rendering geniuses called AeroDisc Graphic Contest.
AeroDisc is how Rotiform calls a collection of solid-look wheels that can be personalized and fitted on whatever car crosses one’s imagination. The key word here is car, as these things have not been made with motorcycles in mind.
Yet given how the digital world is much more permissive when it comes to such things, here is possibly the first use of an AeroDisc wheel on a bike. Coming into this world from the hands of a digital designer who goes by the name sdesyn is a very unique Ducati Panigale, even if a non-existent one.
The motorcycle seems to be a stock Panigale 1199, as in it does not come with mechanical changes meant to make it anything else. It does wear a custom livery all over the body parts, a perfectly matched color play between shades of blue and orange.
This combination extends to the front wheel, which is something you would expect from the two-wheeler made in Italy, but also to the rear one where all the AeroDisc magic happens.
The designer behind this creation admits that “this is just a concept as the wheels are not made for bikes,” but adds that if they were, “it would be something definitely very cool!”
And we kind of agree, given how on a motorcycle the wheels are central to any customization work performed in the real world, perhaps much more than when it comes to cars. And who knows, maybe after seeing this, and hopefully other similar projects, Rotiform can do something about it.
