autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's American Month  
Car reviews:
 

2021 VW Golf R Wagon Pricing Announced, Costs BMW 5 Series Money

Home > News > Car Profile
27 Sep 2021, 12:09 UTC ·
Don’t get your hopes up, the Volkswagen Golf R Wagon, Variant, Estate, or whatever you want to call it, is still a forbidden fruit in the United States and Canada, but it has now officially launched on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean.
19 photos
2021 VW Golf R Variant2021 VW Golf R Variant2021 VW Golf R Variant2021 VW Golf R Variant2021 VW Golf R Variant2021 VW Golf R Variant2021 VW Golf R Variant2021 VW Golf R Variant2021 VW Golf R Variant2021 VW Golf R Variant2021 VW Golf R Variant2021 VW Golf R Variant2021 VW Golf R Variant2021 VW Golf R Variant2021 VW Golf R Variant2021 VW Golf R Variant2021 VW Golf R Variant2021 VW Golf R Variant
The German automaker has announced that it starts at €51,585 ($60,455) in its home market, €1,280 ($1,500) more than the Golf R hatchback. That sum could otherwise get you a brand new BMW 5 Series in the same country, or for a bit more, you could get the five-door Touring version of the executive car, which starts at €52,900 ($61,996). In the U.S., you could buy an Audi SQ5 or S5 Sportback from $53,900 each.

Now, it may seem like a lot of money for a Golf, but this isn’t your average compact estate. It is a sporty model with lots of power, 4Motion all-wheel drive system with torque vectoring, and even a dedicated drift mode. The 2.0-liter turbo-four, shared with the Golf R hot hatch, develops an identical 320 ps (315 hp / 235 kW) and 420 Nm (310 lb-ft) of torque.

Hooked up to a seven-speed transmission, it rockets the Golf R Variant to 100 kph (62 mph) in 4.9 seconds, and 250 kph (155 mph) or 270 kph (168 mph) with the optional R-Performance Package. Besides the higher top speed, the bundle brings 19-inch wheels, and the Drift and Nurburgring driving modes that set up the dynamics to tackle the famous racetrack or for tail-happy fun respectively.

Sporting 58 mm (2.3 in) more between the two axles over the hatchback, the Golf R Variant has a spacious interior and a maximum boot capacity of 1,642 liters (58 cu-ft) with the rear seats folded down. An electrically-retractable trailer hitch improves the practicality and is found on the options list, next to other amenities.
VW Volkswagen Volkswagen Golf R Variant Volkswagen Golf R prices Germany Europe
press release
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories