Is the 2022 Volkswagen Golf R an Updated Golf R 7.5?

The 2022 Volkswagen Golf R was revealed on U.S. shores in Chicago in July, and the car comes with the same power level as its European homologs. With the current generation and its predecessor sharing the MQB platform, many have wondered what is different from a mechanical standpoint.
The specs announce a 2.0-liter TSI unit that pumps out 315 hp and 295 lb.-ft. (400 Nm) of torque for the DSG model, or 280 lb.-ft. (380 Nm) for the six-speed manual. There is a power bump from the previous generation, and it is evident that the interior and the body have been changed with the arrival of the eighth generation.
What are the differences between the Mk8 Golf R and the Mk7.5 Golf R? Many VW enthusiasts are fond of the retrofit possibilities on their cars, so the folks at Deutsche Auto Parts made a video for their YouTube channel to show VW geeks what has changed and what remained the same. Fortunately for customers of the Mk8 Golf R, the car does come with numerous new parts and features.
However, VW enthusiasts will be able to retrofit some parts from the Mk8 Golf 8 on their Mk7 and 7.5 cars. As Deutsche Auto Parts notes, you will have to cross-reference each part using a VIN to be sure that there are differences, and you are making an upgrade and not just getting the same part from a different car.
Since the changes were checked with a European VIN for the Mk Golf R, the changed parts also refer to European market cars, not just those sold in North America. So, if you are a Volkswagen enthusiast who owns a Golf 7 or Golf 7.5 in GTI or R specification and want to change some parts from the next-generation model, here is what you can fit without any further modifications. Also, this video is also helpful for the few who already ordered an Mk8 Golf R and want to change the suspension or other components right off the bat.
Before buying components for a retrofit, be sure to check out VW-specific forums to find out more about parts compatibility, fitment issues, and whatever problems you may encounter during the installation process.
