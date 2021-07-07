2022 Volkswagen Golf R Variant Is Family Hauling Done Right

Following in the footsteps of the Golf R five-door hatchback, the Golf R Variant marries the performance of the 2.0-liter TSI engine and 4Motion all-wheel-drive system with 611 liters (21.57 cubic feet) of cargo capacity. Folding the rear seats improves that figure to 1,642 liters (58 cubic feet), which is better than what VW offers in the Tiguan R.
The performance-oriented longroof cranks out 315 horsepower and 420 newton-meter (310 pound-feet) at 2,100 revolutions per minute from a turbocharged four-cylinder mill, and peak torque is delivered all the way to 5,350 revs. The relentless acceleration is augmented by the fast-shifting Volkswagen DSG transmission that features wet clutches rather than the old dry clutches.
4Motion with selective wheel torque control on the rear axle, DCC adaptive damping, and the XDS electronic differential lock add to the corner-carving ability of the Golf R Variant, which is alternatively known as the Estate or Wagon in the United Kingdom and markets outside of Germany. Pictured in Lapiz Blue Metallic, the family-oriented car is two-tenths down on the hatchback with a quoted acceleration figure of 4.9 seconds to 100 kilometers per hour (62 miles per hour). Keep your foot planted onto the loud pedal, and you’ll eventually hit 250 kilometers per hour or 155 miles per hour.
Opting for the R Performance Package deletes the speed limiter, which enables a top speed of 270 kph (168 mph). This package further adds 19-inch wheels as opposed to the standard 18s and… wait for it… a drift mode.
349 millimeters longer than its predecessor, the Golf R Variant sends up to 100 percent of the torque to the rear axle when drift mode is engaged. The go-faster longroof is much obliged to tow 1,900 kilograms (4,189 pounds) too although it’s extremely hard to imagine a camper trailer attached to it.
Price-wise, Volkswagen still has nothing to announce because the order books open in August. Be that as it may, the wagon will surpass the €50,000 mark because the hatch starts at €49,400 ($58,405) back home in Germany.
