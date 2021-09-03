2022 Lamborghini Countach Imagined With the Rear Wing It Always Deserved

Prior to the unveiling of the Countach LPI 800-4, everyone was looking forward to a proper throwback to the supercar that replaced the Miura. But alas, the Raging Bull played it safe from the standpoint of exterior styling.
Graphic designer Shashank Das has improved the Aventador-based supercar with the right amount of rear wing in terms of width and height, along with multiple other small alterations over the limited-production model. The light-emitting diodes that complement the Lamborghini script and taillights, more pronounced aerodynamic diffuser, modified rear bumper, and multi-spoke wheels are the most apparent changes, along with the V-shaped paintwork that starts from the roof and ends on the rear deck.
The visual candy is furthered by the gold-finish brake calipers that look particularly similar to the carbon-ceramic brake calipers on various Mercedes-AMG models. The interior appears to be a red-and-black affair, which suits the character of the vehicle perfectly fine. Something that leaves much to be desired is the gearbox, which is badly outdated in every respect.
Similar to the first-ever Aventador that rolled off the production line in Sant’Agata Bolognese a decade ago, the Countach has an automated manual transmission. In other words, it’s a manual that automatically engages and disengages the clutch in a very poor fashion. With so many torque-converter automatics and double-clutch trannies in production today, one has to wonder if Lamborghini understands that nobody likes a jerky transmission that goes through clutches like Tom Hanks through coconuts in Cast Away.
Thankfully, the Aventador-replacing supercar is expected with a dual-clutch box. Chief executive officer Stephan Winkelmann and chief technical officer Maurizio Reggiani have repeatedly dropped hints about a plug-in hybrid setup as well, along with a brand-new V12 of the free-breathing variety. Considering that every single brand in the Volkswagen Group is embracing electric powertrains due to harsher emission regulations, the Raging Bull deserves a round of applause for keeping the V12 alive.
