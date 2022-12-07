Dodge Recalls Charger and Durango Pursuit Due to Improperly Heat-Treated Shifter Pawls

On September 27th, the Technical Safety and Regulatory Compliance organization within FCA US LLC opened an investigation into the 2022 Dodge Charger Pursuit and Durango Pursuit over motive power loss. Vehicle records were reviewed through November 2022, after which the third-largest American automaker met with Michigan-based GHSP to discuss the improperly heat-treated shifter pawls fitted to said vehicles.
Improper heat treating may lead to the shifter pawl bending during use, a condition that ultimately prevents the shifter from engaging the drive position detent. In other words, the shifter may slip out of drive while driving, resulting in unexpected motive power loss. The risk of a crash increases dramatically, thus prompting FCA US LLC to issue a recall.
The shifter assembly is listed in the document attached below under two part numbers: 68466147AB and 68582129AA. The Auburn Hills-based automaker is currently aware of no accidents or injuries related to this issue. The remedy comes in the guise of a replacement shifter assembly with a properly heat-treated shifter pawl. The remedy assemblies feature the same part numbers as the suspect assemblies. Both dealerships and owners will be informed of this safety recall on January 12th next year.
A grand total of 5,834 Pursuit-spec vehicles are called back, with 100 percent of them estimated to exhibit the aforementioned defect. The Charger population comprises 2022 models built from February 9th to June 30th this year to the tune of 3,420 units. The suspect Durangos are 2022 models as well, built from February 6th to June 29th in 2,414 examples.
Available exclusively through Stellantis Fleet & Business Solutions, the Charger Pursuit is currently sold as a 2023 model with all-wheel drive and the 3.6-liter Pentastar naturally-aspirated V6, the only engine compatible with all-wheel drive as far as the Charger is concerned. The Durango Pursuit, on the other hand, can be had with the V6 mentioned earlier or the 5.7-liter HEMI V8. The V6-engined ‘Rango comes with single-speed AWD, whereas the V8 option levels up to a two-speed transfer case.
