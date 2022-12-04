1970 Dodge Charger "Solo" Is the Epitome of Restomod Muscle Cars

The Dodge Charger represents everything we love about the American car industry, offering big V8s, a lot of noise, and an unhealthy addiction to burnouts and quarter-mile street racing. Be it for the appearance in a plethora of movies or the performance, everybody grew to love the Dodge Charger one way or the other.
Nowadays, when we think about Dodge’s big boat of a car, we think about speed, power, and aggressive looks, but that wasn’t the case from the start. The first-generation Charger was built with a more luxurious mindset, as a competitor for the Ford Thunderbird, and it wasn’t that successful. Yes, it offered big V8s, but that’s about it, as it looked like your average grandpa mobile.
Dodge corrected themselves, though, and the second generation laid the foundation of what the Charger is today. This generation credits its success mostly to movies, having starred in Bullit, Dukes of Hazzard, and Fast and Furious, just to name a few. But the story doesn't end here, as this movie star had the performance to back all this glamor up. It was faster than Lamborghinis and Ferraris of that period in the sprint from 0 to 60, the R/T variant reaching this performance in as low as 5.2 seconds.
After this absolute gem, things started to go downhill for the Charger, all the variants up until the 2000s getting worse and worse, reaching a point when it was as bad as coming in front-wheel drive with a four-banger.
Nowadays, the Charger is back to its once glorious, noisy, tire-smoking roots. But if you fancy modern tech and performance in the old-school package of the second generation, I might have the answer to your prayers.
Barret-Jackson has just listed a heavily modified version of an already insane 1970 Charger nicknamed “Solo.” This monstrosity will roll across the auction block in 2023 in Scottsdale, so keep your eyes peeled.
The honorable mentions from the long list of modifications include a 730 hp (740 ps) Nascar engine, a 5-speed dog box, air ride, massive wheels, powerful brakes, and the lot.
But don’t think for a second that they just slapped a ton of power and called it a day. The exterior also features custom modifications to the body and a beautiful “Voodoo Violet” paint job. As for the interior, everything is modified there, too. It features a one-off dash, custom audio system, and modern tech, so it's safe to say no stone was left unturned for this car.
We don’t know the price yet, but it’s safe to say that this showpiece will easily go pretty deep into six figures.
