Try Not to Cry As You Check Out This 1968 Dodge Charger Found in the Woods

More on this:

1 This 1968 Dodge Charger Looks Like It’s Ready for the Crusher, Connoisseurs Needed

2 This 1969 Dodge Charger 500 HEMI in Copper Bronze Is Rarer Than Hen's Teeth

3 1968 Dodge Charger Found in a Barn Has the Full Package, Family-Owned and Original

4 Mysterious 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona Spent Decades in Storage, Gets Second Chance

5 Quirky Genesis G70 Drags Mustang GT and Charger Hemi, Beats the Crap Out of Them