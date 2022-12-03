Try Not to Cry As You Check Out This 1968 Dodge Charger Found in the Woods

In so many ways, the 1968 Charger was precisely what Dodge needed to reignite the interest in what it was afraid could become a major flop.
After very slow sales in 1966 and 1967, the Charger finally took off in 1968, when the Chrysler-owned brand managed to sell over 96,000 units. The demand continued to be impressively strong a year later, with the production this time coming down to just a little over 89,000 Chargers.
Of course, everything changed in 1970 when the Challenger coupe showed up, as the new kid on the block managed to secure most of the love and therefore causing the Charger sales to drop to around 46,000 units.
The 1968 Charger is therefore the model that put this nameplate back on the map, so it’s a very desirable classic today. Collectors are ready to spend a small fortune on an example in mint condition, but on the other hand, finding such a gem is harder than you think.
The Charger that we recently came across on eBay is exactly the opposite. As a car that has likely spent decades in the woods, it perfectly showcases what a rust bucket is all about. The car (if it can still be called a car) needs absolutely everything and is also missing a title, a VIN, and a fender tag.
Originally purchased by eBay seller byserker for a project, this Charger comes with almost no good news. The roof is apparently still good, but it does exhibit metal damage as well, as it bent when the owner tried to lift the car. A picture is really worth a thousand words this time, so make sure you check out the gallery we prepared for you in the article.
It’s really hard to find a reason to purchase this Charger, but the seller still believes that someone out there would be willing to spend $2,000 on it. Some other offers would be considered as well, so you know what you have to do if you want this Charger.
Of course, everything changed in 1970 when the Challenger coupe showed up, as the new kid on the block managed to secure most of the love and therefore causing the Charger sales to drop to around 46,000 units.
The 1968 Charger is therefore the model that put this nameplate back on the map, so it’s a very desirable classic today. Collectors are ready to spend a small fortune on an example in mint condition, but on the other hand, finding such a gem is harder than you think.
The Charger that we recently came across on eBay is exactly the opposite. As a car that has likely spent decades in the woods, it perfectly showcases what a rust bucket is all about. The car (if it can still be called a car) needs absolutely everything and is also missing a title, a VIN, and a fender tag.
Originally purchased by eBay seller byserker for a project, this Charger comes with almost no good news. The roof is apparently still good, but it does exhibit metal damage as well, as it bent when the owner tried to lift the car. A picture is really worth a thousand words this time, so make sure you check out the gallery we prepared for you in the article.
It’s really hard to find a reason to purchase this Charger, but the seller still believes that someone out there would be willing to spend $2,000 on it. Some other offers would be considered as well, so you know what you have to do if you want this Charger.