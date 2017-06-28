autoevolution

Dodge Durango Gains SRT Attitude For 2018 Model Year

28 Jun 2017, 5:03 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The Durango in SRT flavor may be Dodge’s flagship sport utility vehicle thanks to its 475-horsepower HEMI V8, but what about people who aren’t in the market for America’s quickest three-row SUV? The automaker has thought of that too, which is why now you can get the looks of the SRT with the lesser engines of the Durango: the 3.6-liter V6 and 5.7-liter V8.
3 photos
2018 Dodge Durango2018 Dodge Durango
As part of the updates introduced for the 2018 model year, Durango R/T models gain the hood and front fascia from the SRT completely as standard. Of course, the aggressive-looking hood features a functional air inlet duct and heat extractors, whereas the lower valence is complemented by a cold-air duct system to keep things nice and cool. The Durango GT trim, meanwhile, has a few appearance-related tricks up its sleeve as well.

When equipped with the Blacktop or the Brass Monkey package, the performance hood from the SRT becomes available as an optional extra. Also new for 2018 is a standard power liftgate, as well as optional suede or Capri leather seats. If I may turn the focus back on the R/T, this particular variant of the Durano is now available in the classically correct B5 Blue exterior color.

The 2018 Durango further boasts a reversing camera, sport steering wheel, T-shifter with Auto Stick selector gate, and an available hand-wrapped instrument panel with accent stitching. And despite its age, Dodge’s full-size SUV continues to feature best-in-class towing capacity and driving range.

“Performance is more than stats, at Dodge performance is an attitude that permeates through everything we do,” said Dodge head Tim Kuniskis. “And new for 2018, Durango buyers can get SRT attitude with every Durango powertrain – from the 295 horsepower 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 to the 360 horsepower 5.7-liter HEMI V8 to the new 475 horsepower 6.4-liter SRT – strengthening the brand’s promise to deliver performance vehicles with world-class power, technology and standout styling our customers have come to expect.”
2018 Dodge Durango design Dodge Durango SUV Dodge
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1