Dodge Durango Gains SRT Attitude For 2018 Model Year

The Durango in SRT flavor may be Dodge’s flagship sport utility vehicle thanks to its 475-horsepower HEMI V8, but what about people who aren’t in the market for America’s quickest three-row SUV
? The automaker has thought of that too, which is why now you can get the looks of the SRT with the lesser engines of the Durango: the 3.6-liter V6 and 5.7-liter V8.
3 photos
As part of the updates introduced for the 2018 model year, Durango R/T models gain the hood and front fascia from the SRT completely as standard. Of course, the aggressive-looking hood features a functional air inlet duct and heat extractors, whereas the lower valence is complemented by a cold-air duct system to keep things nice and cool. The Durango GT trim, meanwhile, has a few appearance-related tricks up its sleeve as well.
When equipped with the Blacktop or the Brass Monkey
package, the performance hood from the SRT becomes available as an optional extra. Also new for 2018 is a standard power liftgate, as well as optional suede or Capri leather seats. If I may turn the focus back on the R/T, this particular variant of the Durano
is now available in the classically correct B5 Blue exterior color.
The 2018 Durango further boasts a reversing camera, sport steering wheel, T-shifter with Auto Stick selector gate, and an available hand-wrapped instrument panel with accent stitching. And despite its age, Dodge’s full-size SUV
continues to feature best-in-class towing capacity and driving range.
“Performance is more than stats, at Dodge performance is an attitude that permeates through everything we do,”
said Dodge
head Tim Kuniskis. “And new for 2018, Durango buyers can get SRT attitude with every Durango powertrain – from the 295 horsepower 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 to the 360 horsepower 5.7-liter HEMI V8 to the new 475 horsepower 6.4-liter SRT – strengthening the brand’s promise to deliver performance vehicles with world-class power, technology and standout styling our customers have come to expect.”