autoevolution

Dodge Demon Drag Races 1970 Dodge Charger R/T, America Wins

31 Oct 2018, 11:24 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
This is an awesome time to be a muscle car fan, with Detroit's Big Three releasing one go-fast monster after another. However, we mustn't forget about the 60s and 70s models that started it all. And we can now bring one of the original muscle heroes under the spotlights, namely a 1970 Dodge Charger R/T.
6 photos
Dodge Demon Drag Races 1970 Dodge Charger R/TDodge Demon Drag Races 1970 Dodge Charger R/TDodge Demon Drag Races 1970 Dodge Charger R/TDodge Demon Drag Races 1970 Dodge Charger R/TDodge Demon Drag Races 1970 Dodge Charger R/T
Sure, we could sit here and talk about the impact the big coupe had all day, but we have something better to do. To be more precise, we've brought along a drag race involving such a machine. And its opponent is none other than the current muscle king, namely the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.

The toys recently got together at the Mission Raceway Park in Canada, as you'll be able to see in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.

Since we're not aware of the 1970 Charger R/T's condition, we won't comment on its quarter-mile time. However, we'll zoom in on the 1,320 feet number of the Demon.

You see, the 840 horsepower animal delivered a clean ten-second pass on the day it met its ancestor. So, how good was this run?

Well, if we are to trust the official 1/4-mile time of the uber-Challenger, we're looking at a sub-optimal stunt here. And that's because the automaker claims the halo car can complete the said task in 9.65 seconds.

Nevertheless, no owner has managed to go below the 9.8-second mark so far, which makes the run we have here a decent one.

Of course, the numbers above refer to the stock incarnation of the Dodge Demon. However, the aftermarket side of the industry has already had its fair share of Demon modding.

In fact, the muscle beast has recently descended into the 8s arena. Then again, the machine that pulled the stunt was extremely far from the factory status.

For one thing, its 6.2-liter HEMI had left its supercharger behind, going for a twin-turbo setup instead, with the engine delivering no less than 1,400 horsepower.

Then there's the carbon fiber diet of the vehicle, which makes it about 600 lbs lighter (think: 3,800 lbs). Does this still qualify as a Demon? Well, there will always be two camps when it comes to such a question.

Dodge Demon dodge charger muscle car Dodge drag racing
Is It Cheating? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Sergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car DesignSergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car Design
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? U.S. Turn Signals to Euro Style Turn Signals Conversion And Viceversa Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production CarsCoolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? What Is the Car Drag Coefficient? John Zachary Delorean – the Detroit Dream MerchantJohn Zachary Delorean – the Detroit Dream Merchant
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP What Is Volkswagen’s MEB Platform? How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
DODGE models:
DODGE CaravanDODGE Caravan Large MPVDODGE ChargerDODGE Charger CompactDODGE ChargerDODGE Charger LargeDODGE Charger 500DODGE Charger 500 LargeDODGE Challenger SRT DemonDODGE Challenger SRT Demon CoupeAll DODGE models  
 
 