Dodge Demon Drag Races 1970 Dodge Charger R/T, America Wins

This is an awesome time to be a muscle car fan, with Detroit's Big Three releasing one go-fast monster after another. However, we mustn't forget about the 60s and 70s models that started it all. And we can now bring one of the original muscle heroes under the spotlights, namely a 1970 Dodge Charger R/T.

The toys recently got together at the Mission Raceway Park in Canada, as you'll be able to see in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page.



Since we're not aware of the 1970 Charger R/T's condition, we won't comment on its quarter-mile time. However, we'll zoom in on the 1,320 feet number of the Demon.



You see, the 840 horsepower animal delivered a clean ten-second pass on the day it met its ancestor. So, how good was this run?



Well, if we are to trust the official 1/4-mile time of the uber-Challenger, we're looking at a sub-optimal stunt here. And that's because the automaker claims the halo car can complete the said task in 9.65 seconds.



Nevertheless, no owner has managed to go below the 9.8-second mark so far, which makes the run we have here a decent one.



Of course, the numbers above refer to the stock incarnation of the Dodge Demon. However, the aftermarket side of the industry has already had its fair share of Demon modding.



In fact, the muscle beast has recently



For one thing, its 6.2-liter HEMI had left its supercharger behind, going for a twin-turbo setup instead, with the engine delivering no less than 1,400 horsepower.



Then there's the carbon fiber diet of the vehicle, which makes it about 600 lbs lighter (think: 3,800 lbs). Does this still qualify as a Demon? Well, there will always be two camps when it comes to such a question.



