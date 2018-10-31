Baby-Faced Car Thief, 18, With 77 Crimes And 47 Convictions, Finally Gets Jail

You wouldn’t be able to tell just by looking at him that Kash Parkinson, from Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester, UK, is a career criminal: he’s just turned 18 and he’s small in stature and baby-faced. But he’s been stealing cars and bikes since he was 11, and it’s just now that he managed to use all the good will the legal system had for him.

Parkinson has a record of 47 convictions for 77 crimes, including assault, robbery, car theft, driving without a license and intimidation. Still, he hasn’t spent a day in jail because of his age and his attorney’s argument that he’s turned to a life of crime because he never had a parental figure to guide him in life.



The other day, that excuse no longer served him. As the judge told him, his actions could have cost the police officer his life and, what’s worse, he never showed any remorse for it. Parkinson stole the Ford Fiesta and drove it at reckless speeds on the wrong side of the road, before a truck operator used his vehicle to block him.



When the Fiesta came to a stop, the cop in pursuit got out of his own car and approached him. That’s when Parkinson backed into the officer, hitting him with the car door and flinging him back on the hood of the cruiser.



He pleaded guilty to “two counts of disqualified driving, two counts of dangerous driving, twice breaching his criminal behavior order, aggravated vehicle taking, assault causing actual bodily harm and driving without insurance,” the publication says. He got 4 years in a young offenders’ institution, despite pleas from his attorney that he deserved another chance because he was “practically raising himself.”



