McLaren 720S Drag Races Methanol-Injected McLaren 12C, Photo Finish Needed?

As you can imagine, the aftermarket realm hasn't wasted the opportunity, with multiple tuners working on machines that aim to take on the McLaren 720S.And we've brought along a fresh example of the sort, which involves another Woking toy. We're referring to a McLaren 12C , whose owner set out to prove that an early model (this was the company's first road car since its 2011 return, remember?) can play with the 720S.The massaged 12C visited the drag strip, proving it can deliver the kind of quarter-mile numbers that place it in the same league as the newer model. And, as you'll be able to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, the supercar dropped a 9.9-second run at 141 mph.However, its adventures weren't just limited to the drag strip. One thing led to another and the modded toy got together with a 720S . The two decided to duke it out on the street, with their battles also being showcased in the video.In fact, the pair of McLarens fought on three separate occasions and it seems that, in their quest to determine a winner, the beasts went well above 150 mph.As for the gym visit of the 12C's twin-turbo 3.8-liter V8, the owner talks about the mods. The powerplant has been gifted with a full custom exhaust including catless downpipes, a turbo upgrade, custom tune and a methanol injection kit.The mid-engined delight also packs uber-light McLaren wheels, which are shod in Toyo R888R rubber.So, was the aftermarket boost enough to help the 12C leave the 720S behind? Guess there's just one way to find out...