Dodge Charger "The Hulk" Packs Ample Widebody Muscle in Quick Rendering

When most enthusiasts think of a classic Dodge Charger, the second-generation model, which was offered for the 1968-1970 model years, is the first that comes to mind. Nevertheless, the third-gen iteration, which ran between 1971 and 1974, is also a key part of the Mopar machine's history. And the latter is the topic of the virtual build portrayed in this rendering.
While its predecessor traded the luxury car approach of the original Charger for a sportier appearance, betting on the Coke bottle body for it, the 1971 Charger, which is the exact model we have here, introduced a more massive look. As such, the coupe featured a fuselage-style body and a split front grille, while the concealed headlights became an option.
The digital proposal gifts the muscle car with the sort of treatment you'd expect to see on a motorsport machine. The sheer size of the widebody means the whole profile of the vehicle is redefined, so seeing such a proposal on the street would certainly be an event.
As for the nickname we dropped in the title above, this is pretty much self-explanatory.
The massive front and rear fenders, which seem to follow the factory styling of the Dodge, are linked by rather angular side skirt extensions.
Up front, the lower fascia now ends in a splitter, with a pair of intakes populating the newly added real estate. And while we can't see the posterior itself, this part of the transformation appears to be even more dramatic, with the machine packing a bit of a longtail approach - there's no wing to alter the lines of the rear end.
Now, we can't see the exact size if the wheels, but these seem to be closer to the smaller units featured back in the day than to the massive shows we presently get. Regardless, we're talking about a classic five-spoke design and super-sized lips.
And, given how deep the wheels sit in the arches, we're expecting the vehicle to ride on air springs.
Now, digital artist Danny Berry, who reworked the slab of America, doesn't mention anything about this, but it could seem that this Dodge Charger is one spear-style exhaust and exposed oil cooler away from paying homage to the Japanese Bosozoku custom car culture.
The digital proposal gifts the muscle car with the sort of treatment you'd expect to see on a motorsport machine. The sheer size of the widebody means the whole profile of the vehicle is redefined, so seeing such a proposal on the street would certainly be an event.
As for the nickname we dropped in the title above, this is pretty much self-explanatory.
The massive front and rear fenders, which seem to follow the factory styling of the Dodge, are linked by rather angular side skirt extensions.
Up front, the lower fascia now ends in a splitter, with a pair of intakes populating the newly added real estate. And while we can't see the posterior itself, this part of the transformation appears to be even more dramatic, with the machine packing a bit of a longtail approach - there's no wing to alter the lines of the rear end.
Now, we can't see the exact size if the wheels, but these seem to be closer to the smaller units featured back in the day than to the massive shows we presently get. Regardless, we're talking about a classic five-spoke design and super-sized lips.
And, given how deep the wheels sit in the arches, we're expecting the vehicle to ride on air springs.
Now, digital artist Danny Berry, who reworked the slab of America, doesn't mention anything about this, but it could seem that this Dodge Charger is one spear-style exhaust and exposed oil cooler away from paying homage to the Japanese Bosozoku custom car culture.