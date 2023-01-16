Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Drags Camaro SS, Corvette Z06, Hence the Photo Finish

Everyone – unless you have been living under a Martian rock – around the automotive fanbase knows what is going to happen soon with the Mopar lifestyle. Meanwhile, the same cannot be said about the strategy of feisty GM enthusiasts.
Stellantis has announced for a while already that after production for the 2023 model year concludes, there will be no more ICE-powered Dodge Charger and Challenger models. Instead, they will soon adopt the Banshee EV lifestyle and morph it into a production version of the Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept. Alas, that is only going to happen after collectors have had their fill of the seven ‘Last Call’ special edition variants.
The final limited series is not even official yet (that’s scheduled for March), but we already know the ICE demise announcement has had a ‘positive’ impact on Challenger and Charger 2022 sales, to the tune of 55,060 examples (+1%) and no less than 80,074 units (versus 78,389 sedans), respectively. Meanwhile, it is anyone’s guess what is going to happen with the Camaro and Corvette, next. The rumor mill, as far as it is concerned, hopes that neither will be shortly dismissed – and instead both will morph into separate sub-brands to take better advantage of their iconic status.
Well, before all that happens, maybe it would be wise to enjoy what we can, as far as these three are concerned. Including quick brawls of the quarter-mile dragstrip variety. The latter arrived (uploaded on January 15th) courtesy of the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube, who has prepared a nice couple of skirmishes of the Mopar vs. GM variety from BMP (Bradenton, FL).
Bradenton Motorsports Park is a favorite venue for this motorsport vlogger, and we can even say he’s got a passion for nightly brawls. As such, do excuse the lower quality of the footage and, in return, please accept the higher quality of these couple of races. The first one sees a blue Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat owner who seemingly does not care that someone decided January 16th should be dubbed as ‘Blue Monday’ (aka the “most depressing day of the year”).
Instead, he put a smile on everyone’s faces when duking it out with a gray, fourth-gen Chevy Camaro SS (which is obviously not of the stock variety, given its friskiness and a general tendency to lift the front wheels as high as possible) for a 9.73s (at 142 mph/229 kph) victory against the tuned GM representative, which only nailed a 10.52s (at 134 mph/216 kph) ET.
No worries, there was also a C7 Chevy Corvette Z06 present on the premises, and from the 0:34 mark, it challenged the quick Charger to a photo finish-style race for the glory of mid-nine-second ages!
