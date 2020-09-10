Dodge Charger "Mopar Redux" Is a Hellcat Vessel

View this post on Instagram

Mopar Monday yeah? I’m in love with chargers, the 1968 charger completely. Running on full 707hp hellcat power. Sorry not sorry for “ruining” a classic. Charger next? @mopar.minion - - Side note. Feel free to share this but yanno give me credit 👍🏻🤷🏻‍♂️ - - #dodge #charger #classiccar #moparmonday #mopar #americammuscle #musclecar #goodyear #hellcat #carthrottle #3D #blacklist #carlifestyle #speedhunters #stancenation #stanceworks #art #stance #loweredlifestyle #toyotires #modifiedcars #modifiedsociety #JDMnation #jdm #importtuner #carswithoutlimits #automotive #design #carphotography #dannyberrydesigns

A post shared by Danny Berry (@dannyberrydesigns) on Aug 31, 2020 at 2:58pm PDT