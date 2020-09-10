Dodge Charger "Mopar Redux" Is a Hellcat Vessel

The latter is represented by monstrous front overfenders packing air extractors, as well as neatly integrated (hey, the chrome bumper is still there), but similarly-sized rear units. Note that while the wheels tucked inside these with the help of air suspension pack a modern design, these seem to suit the machine.
While the front air dam has grown into a full air manipulation piece, the rear end keeps a part of the old-school exposed look.
North of the firewall, we find a Hellcat motor, which breaths through those side pipes - perhaps the supercharged motor was chosen in order not to upset purists...
As for the cabin, this part of transformation is all about the seats, So while we have a pair of bucket units up front, the rear ones can no longer provide accommodation, since this part of the interior now holds a roll cage and racing harness setup.
Truth be told, Berry has history with the retro Dodges and we're talking about the real world here. You see, the artist came up with the rendering that's part of the Highway Star restomod project we showcased back in May.
Built by a team of aficionados over in Wisconsin, the contraption sees a 1970 Dodge Challenger body sitting on top of a Gen II Viper chassis, with the muscle naturally coming in Hellcat fashion.
And while this is one of the project we won't be seeing at the 2020 SEMA (the show was cancelled due to the global health crisis, remember?), here's to hoping it gets completed soon.
PS: The livery in the second Insta post below, which brings back memories involving NASCAR champ Bobby Allison and his 1969 Dodge Charger 500, is on the house.
Mopar Monday yeah? I'm in love with chargers, the 1968 charger completely. Running on full 707hp hellcat power.
More of my 1968 Dodge Charger render, this time I've worked a old classic nascar livery onto it, doesn't look out of place at all 💨