2020 SEMA Show Canceled Over Health Crisis, Virtual Show Considered

At the beginning of the year, the company and organizers responsible for the Geneva Motor Show were all high and mighty about the event with only a few days to go until the media preview. The health crisis had the last laugh, though and GIMS has been canceled for 2021 as well over “financial consequences.”
Over in the United States of America, one of the biggest gatherings of this type is SEMA. Mere weeks ago, the show has been confirmed for November 2020, but that’s not true any longer because the organizers made a 180-degree turn.
“Due to Covid-19 and concerns that event facilities and services will be unavailable, the SEMA Show will not be taking place in 2020,” reads a statement from the organizers and industry members. “Mounting uncertainty has rendered continuing with the event inadvisable,” which was more than obvious a month ago when the officials said that everything is fine and the show must go on.
With tens of thousands of coronavirus cases in the U.S. each day, it’s for the better by all accounts. There’s no denying some people are losing money because of this cancellation, but in the long run, what do you prefer between a little cash and one’s life? Pragmatically, the answer to that question is pretty obvious indeed.
Don’t, however, think that SEMA is done for this year. “Recent survey results indicated interest in a possible virtual trade show with related live elements. We will be working with industry members to determine interest levels on specific alternatives,” which sounds good in theory but not that great in practice.
Those with booth deposits and attendee registration fees will be refunded in full according to a statement, but the organizers haven’t given a time frame for that. All in all, the most sensible alternative to a real-life show is the Internet.
Imagine SEMA cooking up a website where every exhibitor rents a virtual booth and every visitor can admire what’s on display by means of a Google Street View-type of visual representation. Not bad, isn’t it? The exhibitors may also employ avatars with real representatives behind the keyboard and/or microphone, and that will be that. A compromise at best, but something nevertheless.
“Due to Covid-19 and concerns that event facilities and services will be unavailable, the SEMA Show will not be taking place in 2020,” reads a statement from the organizers and industry members. “Mounting uncertainty has rendered continuing with the event inadvisable,” which was more than obvious a month ago when the officials said that everything is fine and the show must go on.
With tens of thousands of coronavirus cases in the U.S. each day, it’s for the better by all accounts. There’s no denying some people are losing money because of this cancellation, but in the long run, what do you prefer between a little cash and one’s life? Pragmatically, the answer to that question is pretty obvious indeed.
Don’t, however, think that SEMA is done for this year. “Recent survey results indicated interest in a possible virtual trade show with related live elements. We will be working with industry members to determine interest levels on specific alternatives,” which sounds good in theory but not that great in practice.
Those with booth deposits and attendee registration fees will be refunded in full according to a statement, but the organizers haven’t given a time frame for that. All in all, the most sensible alternative to a real-life show is the Internet.
Imagine SEMA cooking up a website where every exhibitor rents a virtual booth and every visitor can admire what’s on display by means of a Google Street View-type of visual representation. Not bad, isn’t it? The exhibitors may also employ avatars with real representatives behind the keyboard and/or microphone, and that will be that. A compromise at best, but something nevertheless.