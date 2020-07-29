Custom 2014 Toyota Tundra SEMA Car Looks Like It’s Ready for the Apocalypse

2 Jay Leno and the Ironman Take a Baja 1000 Toyota Tundra for a Spin

The 2014 Tundra was officially unveiled by Toyota at the Chicago Auto Show the previous year, and the most notable improvements on this new model included a larger grille that contributed to its muscular styling, new taillights, as well as a completely new interior. 16 photos



This custom build is now being auctioned off online, and the Buy It Now price has been set to almost $60,000. The highest bid at the time of writing, however, is a little over $10,000. The Japanese manufacturer also improved the mechanical side of the Tundra with new damping rates for the suspension, with the lineup getting a new trim level that was called 1794.For model year 2014, the Tundra was available in five different versions, namely SR, SR5, Limited, Platinum, and the aforementioned luxury 1794.The Tundra that you see here was originally a SR5 that has been turned into a custom build for the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, so it received a series of visual and mechanical upgrades, all courtesy of FMX rider Cody Elkins.The first things you’ll probably notice are the 24-inch American Force wheels and the Toyo tires, but the car also features a custom 14 lift, Fox adjustable coil-over shocks, race mesh grills, and a Flo-Pro performance exhaust.Inside, you’ll be greeted by a fully custom Cody Elkins interior that includes a special stereo system and an avalanche of leather-wrapped parts. There are two LCD monitors inside the car, as well as Bluetooth support should you want to control your phone wirelessly.Power comes from a 5.7-liter 8-cylinder engine that is paired to an automatic transmission.The good news is that this one of a kind Tundra is a pretty low-mileage car, as the odometer indicates close to 8,000 miles (12,875 km), according to the eBay listing where the folks over at Crave Luxury Auto garage are trying to find a new owner for it.This custom build is now being auctioned off online, and the Buy It Now price has been set to almost $60,000. The highest bid at the time of writing, however, is a little over $10,000.

