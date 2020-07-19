SEMA Show 2020 Confirmed for November, With Enhanced Safety Measures

Airstream Reveals Basecamp 20, Might Be Worth Going Atlas With It

The SEMA Show is the single largest convention / event of the Las Vegas annual calendar. While most auto events for 2020 had to be canceled because of the ongoing health crisis, SEMA won’t suffer the same fate. 21 photos



A possible sign of how these event may change due to the 2020 health crisis comes from the 2020 edition of the SEMA Show. The good news is that it’s still happening, so industry people, including aftermarket manufacturers, OEMs and dealers, and media can still come together in one spot, to discuss and share upcoming trends and products. The bad news is that everything will be toned down by enhanced safety measures.



This year’s edition of the SEMA Show will take place between November 3 and November 6, at the same Las Vegas Convention Center in Nevada. SEMA is offering guarantees that all partners, from hotels to transport companies, are doing their best to ensure safety measures are in place. The Center itself will strictly follow protocol, with a series of safety measures implemented on site.



These include thermal cameras and other non-intrusive medical checkpoints, regular sanitizing of high-traffic surface areas every one hour and general sanitizing of the entire facility overnight. Social distancing and reduction of touch points will be enforced, as well as the rule that all attendees at the SEMA Show will have to wear face masks or face covers / shields. Registration and admission have been streamlined to reduce foot traffic and touch points, while food services will use mostly cashless / touchless transactions.



As the SEMA video at the bottom of the page explains, hand sanitizing stations will also be made available throughout the Convention Center. In short, no efforts are being spared to make this year’s edition of the event as stress-free as possible for attendees, given the current situation.



