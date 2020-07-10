For 2020, Concours d’Lemons Will Assault Your Eyeballs Over the Internet

3 This 1953 Chevrolet Suburban Is the Corvette Blue Custom Treat of the Day

Because the standards of virtual car shows ain’t gonna lower themselves, the Concours d’Lemons is up for the challenge: the 2020 edition of the world-famous, hilarious and sub-par auto show is moving in the virtual space. 12 photos



Winners will be selected after this date, by a panel of industry people and celebrities with “nothing better to do and [who] were tricked” into the job. Prizes match the quality of the cars on show, because this isn’t about money or getting free stuff: it’s about getting together with an entire community of people with an excellent sense of humor and a good appreciation of the “oddball, mundane or truly awful cars,” to enjoy a “low rent debacle.”



“Our judging corps is a who’s who list of the automotive, entertainment and general miscreant world,” Chief Judge Tim Suddard of Classic Motorsports Magazine says. “We were thunderstuck when AC/DC lead singer, Brian Johnson, agreed to judge. Singer John Oates made our dreams come true and joined car design legend Peter Brock, Dead Kennedy’s lead singer Jello Biafra, NASCAR Hall of Fame Crew Chief Ray Evernham, Formula 1/Indy driver David Hobbs, Amelia Island Concours Chairman Bill Warner and Hagerty CEO McKeel Hagerty as judges.”



Categories include Rust Belt American Junk, Rueful Britannia, and Needlessly Complex Italian, with winners in each getting a $300 eBay gift certificate and products from Griot’s Garage. The absolute winner, Worst in Show, will get $1,000 in virtual money / credit and a detailing kit from the same sponsor.



