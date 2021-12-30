Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Drags Suzuki Hayabusa, It's Not Even Wobbling Close

Every passionate motorist knows very well that motorcycle fans and automobile enthusiasts have a bit of a rivalry going on. Hopefully, everything is always kept at a friendly (if competitive) level.
People should always acknowledge the diversity of life and beliefs. But, above all, the fact that everyone has a place under the Sun. Including two-wheeled riders and their better-protected four-wheeled counterparts. And, if there is any rivalry to be had, just take it to a proper, safe location.
As far as quarter-mile aficionados are concerned, that would be the dragstrip. So, let’s have another example of the “age-old” feud between motorcycles and cars, with a flagship twist. The good folks over at the Wheels channel on YouTube have prepared a quick skirmish for us.
The action takes place at the Mission Raceway Park in Mission, British Columbia, Canada. And it involves the motherload of all OEM drag racing cars, Dodge’s Challenger SRT Hellcat Demon. As well as the father of all motorcycle beasts, Suzuki’s Hayabusa. Of course, feel free to designate them otherwise if none is your two- or four-wheeled cup of tea.
For the rest of us, this is a flagship-level encounter, whether or not both arrived in stock form or enhancements were performed to extract the absolute best ETs and trap speeds possible. Naturally, one can always judge for itself (and also check the comments for hints) if the car and motorcycle were modified or not, based on the race results.
Logic dictates that unless the ‘Busa was left stock and the Demon came with heavy customizations, the outcome would lean towards the bike getting the victory laurels. Well, some surprises did occur along the way, though not the ones we might expect.
First of all, the Demon had a “terrible” start – as many fans pointed out in the comments – as it wobbled a Christmas tree wheelie and then hesitated just a little bit more. Meanwhile, the rival Hayabusa, which allegedly runs on a turbo mod, minded its own business and snatched an 8.84s victory. Interestingly, the Demon was not even close, but it still nailed an impressive 9.96s ET!
