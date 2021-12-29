Dodge Challenger Scat Pack Drags Lambo Huracan, Absolute Destruction Ensues

Over time, we have come to expect the unexpected when quarter-mile drag racing skirmishes are involved. But sometimes the surprise is that everything happened according to plan.
Logic dictates one thing. When nimble AWD mid-engine supercars meet hefty front-engine RWD sports cars in a straight-line acceleration battle, there is just one possible outcome. But, time and again, the wonderfully enticing world of quarter-mile drag racing taught us that not all things are as they appear.
So, fans of this type of motorsport have come to appreciate and relish the chance of being surprised by a custom-built machine or a sleeper vehicle. Well, let’s just confess that we secretly wished the videographer behind the Drag Racing and Car Stuff channel on YouTube would give us the biggest surprise ever for the end of the year.
Truth be told, a revelation did occur, just not from the direction we expected. So, over in the right lane sits a feisty-looking Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack, possibly featuring the 1320 package. We are not so sure, though, since the owner has a beefier-than-stock hood setup. Hence our secretive, lofty expectations.
To its left was a matching blue Lamborghini Huracan that arrived in an unknown version. For the sake of the argument, let’s assume it’s a traditional AWD, V10 Euro sports car hero. Naturally, we expected one of the contenders to be sort of a “sleeper,” only that we failed to guess which one... No worries, our thought process got rectified quickly.
By the way, early on during the race, there was a singular moment when everything hung into balance. This is because the hefty Challenger (usually, there’s about 1k lbs./over 450 kg of difference between them) managed to get the jump on the nimbler Huracan. Then, everything settled exactly as logic dictated and we had to concede the “sleeper” was actually Lambo’s Huracan.
Probably packing north of 1,000 horsepower, the Italian sports car walked all over the unsuspecting Challenger and delivered a swift 8.36s (at 180 mph/290 kph) victory against the Scat Pack’s 11.13s (at 121 mph/195 kph) result. Which, by the way, is kind of spot-on for a 1320 package-equipped Dodge!
