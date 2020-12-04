Dodge Challenger Gold Rush Returns for the 2021 Model Year

At the end of last year, when Dodge announced the limited edition 50th Anniversary Challenger, the carmaker introduced several unique items, including a color called Gold Rush. Now we’re told that because it proved to be so popular with customers, the special shade of yellow will be offered on more Challengers for the new model year.
Dodge plans to start delivering the two-door muscle car sporting the new color in the first months of 2021. If you plan on getting it, though, you should know the conditions.
The color will be available for the vehicle that comes in several guises, meaning Scat Pack, Scat Pack 392, SRT Hellcat, and SRT Hellcat Redeye. In the case of the SRT models, Gold Rush will only be available for the cars ordered with the Satin Black hand-painted hood, roof, and decklid.
“Dodge offers a wide variety of performance models and powertrains, but we also have the same mindset when it comes to our extensive exterior color options," said in a statement Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars.
“By bringing back Gold Rush to a few of our 2021 Challenger models, we’re giving our enthusiasts yet another option to make their muscle car even more unique.”
The new color will be added to the existing palette, meaning it will not be taken out of production this time, at least for the foreseeable future. It also enters the list of options that include the Widebody Package for the R/T Scat Pack Shaker and Scat Pack 392, 20-inch wheels, and SRT branding on high-performance Brembo brakes.
Dodge says the Challenger with the Gold Rush package can already be ordered by dealerships, but deliveries will have to wait until the arrival of the new year. The carmaker did not say anything about pricing for the new color.
