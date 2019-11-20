autoevolution

2020 Dodge Challenger 50th Anniversary Edition Limited to 1,960 Units

20 Nov 2019
Oldsmobile may have invented the muscle car with the 88, but Pontiac perfected the recipe with the GTO. Not long after these two, Dodge launched the Challenger in the fall of 1969 for the 1970 model year. In other words, the full-size muscle car is celebrating half a century of existence over three generations.
The first needs no introduction, more so if we’re talking about the 426 HEMI and 440 RB engine options. Dodge had less inspiration with the second coming of the Challenger, a badge-engineered Mitsubishi manufactured in Japan with 1.6- and 2.4-liter powerplants featuring four cylinders instead of eight. Fast-forward to the 2006 North American International Auto Show, and the third generation was previewed with retro-infused looks, the silhouette of a notchback coupe, and the 6.1-liter HEMI V8.

For the 2020 model year, Dodge decided to celebrate the legacy of the Challenger with a special edition inspired by the golden age of muscle cars. 50th Anniversary Edition is how it’s called, and only 1,960 will ever be made. For some reason or another, Challenger SRT Hellcat variants can’t be had in this exclusive flavor.

The GT RWD, R/T Shaker, R/T Scat Pack Shaker, and R/T Scat Pack Shaker Widebody are the culprits, each limited to 490 units. By colors, make that 70 for each model in Gold Rush, Frostbite, Sinamon Stick, TorRed, Hellraisin, F8 Green, and Go Mango. Seventy multiplied with seven and four equal 1,960, so there you have it! In regards to pricing, the 50th Anniversary Edition package kicks off at $4,995.

Arriving at U.S. dealerships this spring, this Challenger sticks to its roots with the help of an underhood decal, Satin Black roof and decklid, special badging, Gold School garnish, and Brembo brake calipers in Gunmetal. The interior boasts embroidered 50 logos, Nappa leather and Alcantara suede, Sepia stitching, copper weaving, real carbon fiber, and EVIC animation that showcases the ‘70 Challenger.

The passenger-side air vent displays a serialized plaque that identifies each vehicle as “x out of 70.” Head honcho Tim Kuniskis is very excited about the newcomer, making a case for “big attitude” and “big muscle” just like the Challenger from the good ol’ days.
