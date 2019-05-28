autoevolution
 

F30-Style Shift Knob in the E90 Is a Weird But Popular Retrofit

28 May 2019, 18:26 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
All generations of the BMW 3 Series are pretty collectible but only a few are considered modern. We think that if you're after an everyday car, your starting point should be the E90 generation.
8 photos
Satin Black 3 Series on PUR Wheels Is Darth Vader's BimmerSatin Black 3 Series on PUR Wheels Is Darth Vader's BimmerSatin Black 3 Series on PUR Wheels Is Darth Vader's BimmerSatin Black 3 Series on PUR Wheels Is Darth Vader's BimmerSatin Black 3 Series on PUR Wheels Is Darth Vader's BimmerSatin Black 3 Series on PUR Wheels Is Darth Vader's BimmerSatin Black 3 Series on PUR Wheels Is Darth Vader's Bimmer
Of course, purists are going to be offended by what we said. Some believe the E46 was the last true BMW, but that depends if you see them as a sports car brand or a luxury one. And you can't have the latter without automatic gearboxes, because shifting gears yourself is for poor people. Just ask Rolls-Royce; they'll explain everything.

In any case, the E90 3 Series came with a 6-speed automatic which, unless we're mistaken, was made by ZF. It's not as fast as the modern 8-speed equivalent, but for that era of car, it's perfectly acceptable.

Some owners think the shifter itself is what's dragging their decade-old 3 Series down, not the piece of machinery shifting gears. So a company has created a retrofit product. We say "a company" because most of these YouTube videos seem to show the same shifter. However, there's probably a billion Chinese alternatives out there.

The new shifter features the same design and buttons as on the F30 3 Series, as well as other BMWs of that era. It looks like a gold club, has those double buttons and even illumination using LEDs, which the older model obviously didn't offer.

But the transformation is not complete. The old shifter had gates, while the F-series didn't so you're left with a leather boot too.

The cool thing is that the mod is really cheap, only $100. It's on sale for 10% off right now and will fit other BMWs too, like the 1 Series or even the 5 Series or the 6er Coupe. If you're interested, check out Rush Customs' website.

F30 BMW 3 Series E90 BMW 3 Series gear shifter
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Manipulated Into Liking Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
BMW models:
BMW 1 SeriesBMW 1 Series CompactBMW X4 MBMW X4 M Medium SUVBMW X3 MBMW X3 M Medium SUVBMW 7 Series (G11) LCIBMW 7 Series (G11) LCI Upper PremiumBMW 8-Series ConvertibleBMW 8-Series Convertible Roadster & ConvertibleAll BMW models  
 
 