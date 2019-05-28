autoevolution

Audi e-tron 55 quattro Does 0 to 100 KM/H in 5.56 Seconds, Reaches 201 KM/H

28 May 2019, 18:47 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
We desperately want to know how the Audi e-tron measures up against a base Tesla in an acceleration test. There's only one drag race featuring Audi's first EV out there, and it's pretty bad. So instead, we decided to share an independent acceleration test.
18 photos
Audi e-tron goes skiingAudi e-tron goes skiingAudi e-tron goes skiingAudi e-tron goes skiingAudi e-tron goes skiingAudi e-tron goes skiingAudi e-tron goes skiingAudi e-tron goes skiingAudi e-tron goes skiingAudi e-tron goes skiingAudi e-tron goes skiingAudi e-tron goes skiingAudi e-tron goes skiingAudi e-tron goes skiingAudi e-tron goes skiingAudi e-tron goes skiingAudi e-tron goes skiing
AutoTopNL is one of the best European channels for that, while the supply of e-trons in America seems pretty tight right now. Of course, they used an unrestricted section of the famous high-speed road network to ensure everything is legal.

There's going to be more than one version of the e-tron quattro SUV, but the 55 is the first one to come out. This number indicates how much power the car produces, which places this in the same category as a 3.0 TFSI model like the Q8 55 TFSI.

In its regular driving mode, the two electric motors produce 265 KW and 560 Nm of torque. However, for short bursts, it has 300 KW or 408 HP plus 664 Nm of torque. The official acceleration number is 0 to 100 km/h in 5.7 seconds and in independent tests, it does this in 5.56 seconds. It also reaches a top speed of 201 km/h, one more than officially claimed.

Now, we're not saying that it's blisteringly fast, just establishing that it's not an underperformer. We've seen the Q8 do worse than claimed in these kinds of tests. The 95 kWh battery weighs about 700 kilos, but overall weight is still "only" about 2.4 metric tons.

Costing from €80,000 in Germany and measuring 4.9 meters long, this SUV can be an alternative to the Q7 you were originally looking to buy. The 36-cell battery comes with a 9.6-kW charging system. 11- and 22-kW charging is also possible, and DC fast charging can take the battery from zero to 80 percent in 30 minutes at 150 kW.

This year, Audi will reveal the Sportback version of the e-tron SUV, followed by a sedan in 2020.

Audi e-tron SUV acceleration test audi e-tron quattro Audi e-Tron
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Can Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By AnyoneCan Cars Be Hacked? Inside Secure CSO Asaf Ashkenazi Says Yes. By Anyone
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious 5 Essential Car Accessories for the Summer Vacation Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
AUDI models:
AUDI S7 SportbackAUDI S7 Sportback MediumAUDI S6 AvantAUDI S6 Avant MediumAUDI S6AUDI S6 CompactAUDI TT RS RoadsterAUDI TT RS Roadster Coupe CabrioAUDI TT RS CoupeAUDI TT RS Coupe CoupeAll AUDI models  
 
 