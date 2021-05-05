Discoverer Rugged Trek All-Terrain Tires Make Your Truck or SUV Even More Fierce

We’re sure you’re feeling ready for those great summer expeditions, but what about your SUV or your truck? They also need something special for the upcoming season, more specifically some new off-road tires.
Cooper Tire’s new release comes just in time for the vacation season, when rugged and resilient tires are much needed for SUVs and trucks. And the new Discoverer Rugged Trek tire looks as tough as it really is. According to the brand, their latest product was developed in response to the actual consumers’ needs, namely longevity, hybrid performance and appearance.
The result is a versatile all-season tire that blends off-road performance with on-road handling and wet grip. The Discoverer Rugged Trek tire is particularly adapted for rough terrain, but works just as well for daily commutes. In terms of longevity, it’s designed to provide up to 60,000 miles (96,560 km) of treadwear protection.
What’s most impressive about the Discoverer Rugged Trek is the innovative design with 4 exciting features. And they have cool names, as well.
“Earth Diggers” are the large scoops and lugs that make their way into muddy or sandy terrains, allowing a solid grip on uneven surfaces. “Stone Blockades” are protruding ridges that provide protection against sharp rocks, while also expelling smaller stones that tend to get stuck.
The “Stable Trac” Technology uses micro gauge siping to optimize traction and control on both roads and rough terrains.
Last but not least, the “Whisper Grooves” are sound barrier walls that block the airflow through the tire, in order to reduce noise when driving on the highway.
And, since appearance was identified as one of the main driver needs, Cooper Tire came up with an innovation in terms of the overall look. Customers have the option of customizing their new tires by choosing 1 of 2 sidewall designs, the subtler “Knife-Edge” or the more expressive “Mountain Pass”.
Discoverer Rugged Trek is now available for purchase online or from select dealers nationwide.
