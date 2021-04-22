2022 GMC Terrain: Roughly, it’s a Nice, Compact, Family SUV. For a Rough Ride

There is a saying: be careful what you wish for! Want to buy your family SUV from a well-known truck-oriented brand because the image of the massive, robust, die-hard vehicles makes your soul sing? After all, why not? GMC also thought about this idea, so they brought the modernized Terrain for you. Time to have a closer look at it.
GMC - that’s not even a brand name, it’s an acronym! It has tood since 1911, somehow, for General Motors Truck Company. During the latest decades, the idea of projecting the image of a workhorse vehicles manufacturer on to automobiles intended for personal and family use has led to the apparition of the some smart-looking GMC-branded compact, mid-size and full-size SUVs and pickups. The GMC Terrain is one of those. This model series was introduced in 2010 and now we have the second generation in front of our eyes.
Its facelift finally managed to synchronize the idea behind the product with the product’s appearance. Until now, we think the GMC Terrain had to much of a soft or mild look. Approaching this case the other way around: did they prefer to give the car a more rugged aspect instead of refining its manners? Anyway, the effect is positive. After just a glance at the 2022 Terrain, you get the message of its incisive and determined attitude.Ambiance
Definitely, GMC decided not to disappoint those who, after being attracted to the exterior aspect of the 2022 GMC Terrain, would like to have a look inside. The interior’s refreshment is easily noticeable. Also, the addition of the engine auto stop-defeat switch and of a new head-up display shall contribute to the general good impression. The new AT4 trim level, consisting of some off-road specific features, is worthy to be mentioned here as it fits well with the core philosophy of GMC products.
Contrary to the suggestion implied by the GMC image (you know, the big-daddy-truck of the category), the Terrain doesn’t come with any sort of big engine. Even the previously-optional turbocharged 2.0-liter 4-cylinder mill and the 1.6 liters turbodiesel were discontinued. So, we have a typical downsizing case here: Terrain’s hood can cover only a turbocharged 1.5-liter gasoline engine (offers 170 hp at 5600 rpm and 203 lb-ft/275 Nm of torque between 2000-4000 rpm) mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission. Of course, you can have it with or without all-wheel-drive.
That’s good for the fuel economy, but don’t expect some convincing nerve from the throttle response. Hey, but trucks should be kind of slow by nature, shouldn’t they? Actually, we would have preferred the GMC Terrain to be livelier and sharper, because, after all, it is not a traditional freighter, but a spin-off product with a spiritual truck-theme at its basis. This being said, we found the diluted feedback from the steering’s assistance not charming at all. And we would have expected a more comfy behavior from the suspension, also.
FWD-native technical platform. Also, the attacking angles of this SUV are not exactly fit for this kind of fun.
Brief conclusion for this chapter: regarding the propulsion tech, it looks like GMC tried to approach the compact SUV segment the same way as some of their mainstream-oriented competitors do it – see the 1.5-liter turbo engines employed by Honda CR-v or the VW Tiguan, for instance. What can we say? It’s understandable, but it just doesn’t seem the right thing to do.What to pay for?
There are four trim levels available for the 2022 GMC Terrain and they call them the SLE, SLT, AT4 and Denali. There is a roughly $11,000 difference between the basic and the top one. So, is the Terrain SLE FWD (about $29,000) worthy to be bought? It is equipped with touchscreen infotainment including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability and a consistent bunch of driver-assistance features, called GMC Pro Safety package. Ironically, maybe it’s the time to remind you the Terrain is a GMC truck: overload it with options and its genuine (eh!) truck feeling might be compromised. But no, truth is that choosing the SLE will bring you satisfactory comfort both for the ride and the budget.
Adding AWD here costs about $1600 more. We would say “yes” to this if the car will also be used also on rougher roads or in a mountain area. Bigger alloy wheels, heated seats, leather or some other Denali shiny cosmetics won’t come cheap at all, so we are not feeling eager to throw them in. The specific tires and the front steel skid plate are the only seriously off-road oriented features of the AT4 package, the rest of it consists of some personalized styling details. Rough truck-like styling details, of course.
