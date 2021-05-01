2021 Ford Bronco Big Bend Sasquatch Four-Door SUV Shows Very Nice Spec

With Job 1 on track for May 3rd and full production scheduled for August 2nd, the Bronco Nation keeps the hype as high as possible with in-depth walkaround videos of the mid-sized SUV. On this particular occasion, Jordan Parker gets up close with a Sasquatched Big Bend 4D.
First things first, let’s talk price. The Big Bend is the second of six trim levels for the 2021 model year, and the four-door option will set you back $35,880 excluding $1,495 for delivery and the $645 acquisition fee. Add the $4,995 off-road bundle to the tally, and you’re looking at $45,405 net.
The list of goodies doesn’t end here because the LED headlamps with LED signature lighting cost $795 extra. The nicely-equipped prototype in this video further sweetens the deal with the $825 heavy-duty front bumper and the $300 brush guard. Finished in fighter jet-like Iconic Gray, the Bronco is flexing the $695 molded-in-color hard top instead of the standard soft top.
Stadium-like seating and just enough legroom and headroom add to the appeal of the four-door model, which features two-tone cloth upholstery, sound deadening for the hard top, a vinyl-wrapped center console and door cards, heated front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, and leather on the steering wheel. The 8.0-inch capacitive touchscreen runs SYNC 4 infotainment with enhanced voice recognition, SiriusXM 360L, Connected Navigation, six speakers, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay mirroring.
Being a Sasquatch, the Bronco is outfitted with the 10-speed automatic transmission of the Ranger pickup truck instead of the seven-speed manual with a crawler gear. Not long now, the Mansquatch will be added to the lineup with the stick shift and pretty much everything else included in the Sasquatch. The only thing the Mansquatch is missing is Trail Turn Assist, the system that brakes the inner rear wheel to decrease the vehicle's turning radius.
And finally, customers who aren't happy with the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo can upgrade to the 2.7-liter EcoBoost for $1,895. The force-fed V6 offers 310 horsepower and 400 pound-feet (542 Nm), which is 15 horsepower down on the 2.7-liter EcoBoost that Ford uses in the F-150.
