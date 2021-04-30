New Ford Ranger Raptor X Debuts as the Wildest Ranger Yet

It looks like the most appreciated fun activity in Australia is to develop countless new versions of the Ford Ranger collection. Here are some details about the latest variants, called Ford Ranger Raptor X and Ford Ranger FX4. We think you'll agree they look just great, and we can understand if you want to have a look at the photos before reading.
Everything started more than a decade ago when the Australian branch of the Blue Oval was charged to design the Ford Ranger T6, representing the third generation of this truck series. The folks from the Land Down Under did a great job, as these trucks were generously praised worldwide for their off-road abilities, structural robustness, ride quality, and pleasant interior ambiance. Since 2011, Ford Australia has never ceased to develop the Ford Ranger.
Many design embellishments and technical upgrades came along until now. These two new beauties are still part of the third generation, so their fresh looks are based on confirmed skills and reliability. However, you’ll have to wait until July for the commercial debut of these irresistible Australian trucks. The Ford Ranger Raptor range-topper, it began its career in 2018 as a key member of the Ford Performance family. Its bold appearance and tremendous off-road performance propelled it into a league of its own.
Starting with the Ranger Raptor X variant, it wears Over The Top (OTT) stripes as standard (running across the bonnet, roof, and tailgate), along with side body stripes, while the grille, door handles, rear bumper cover, tailgate handle, fender vent, and fog light bezel are given a new matte black finish. The existing wheels have been refreshed with an Asphalt Black matte finish. Typical Ford Performance interior design gains include red contrast stitching on the steering wheel and dash replacing the original blue stitching and Hydrographic and Black Alley accents across the dashboard and door cards.
Under the hood of the Ford Ranger Raptor X resides the strong 214 PS/500 Nm (211 hp/369 lb-ft) Bi-Turbo diesel engine matched with a fast-shifting 10-speed automatic transmission with steering-mounted lightweight magnesium paddles. The Ranger Raptor offers a unique Terrain Management System (TMS), which includes Baja mode, inspired by Mexico’s famous Baja Desert Rally.
In Baja mode, vehicle systems like Traction Control are loosened to allow spirited off-road driving with less intervention from the vehicle’s onboard systems. The gear selection is optimized for maximum performance, and the transmission mapping will hold gears longer and downshift more rapidly for even better response. The price for all that? $79,390 Australian bucks, which equates to $61,615 at the current exchange rates.
As for the Ford Ranger FX4, the trim level returns to fill the gap between the 4x4 XLT and FX4 Max versions with an extra touch of style. Available exclusively in the versatile double-cab pick-up 4x4 body style, the Ranger FX4 has a unique front mesh grille, finished in Ebony Black, flanked by darkened versions of the Bi-LED High Performance Headlights.
The front-end gets an Ebony Black lower valence and mirror caps to create a strong FX4 identity. FX4 specific 18-inch alloy wheels, an inch larger than the Ranger XLT’s 17-inch alloys, continue the black detailing, with black door handles and front guard fender contrasting the striking red "FX4" lower front door and tailgate decals, all with a 3D effect.
Completing the look, the FX4’s tray features a protective bedliner and an extended leg black-finish sports bar. Depending on the engine version, the base prices for the Ranger FX4 are $59,990 (3.2-liter turbodiesel, 6-speed auto) and $62,190 (2.0-liter bi-turbo diesel, 10-speed auto). In U.S. currency, those translate to $46,540 and $48,250, respectively.
