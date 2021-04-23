SUV Owners in America Are Ready to Switch to EVs, According to Volkswagen Survey

The Biden Administration is pushing for electric vehicles, more and more automobile manufacturers are including electric models in their offerings, but what about those who actually decide whether they want to own an EV or not? Especially when it comes to SUV owners, are they ready to make the switch?
Volkswagen sheds light on some of these topics, in their newest survey.
The German carmaker recently polled 1,000 American SUV owners and 500 shoppers who were interested in purchasing an SUV over the next 6 months, trying to find out more about what were their thoughts on electric vehicles.
The most interesting finding of the survey is that more than half (58%) of SUV shoppers, as well as almost half of SUV owners (45%), say that their next purchase is likely to be an EV.
Also, most of those who want to buy an EV are ones who spend more time on the road on a weekly basis. 66% of SUV owners who drive over 200 miles (322 km) per week are considering buying an EV.
The survey also shows that, although more than 80% of SUV owners and shoppers agree on the positive environmental effects of switching to EVs, costs and charging availability are still major concerns for them. And that’s not surprising, when we take a look at how local officials are just starting to develop public charging networks and a lot of uncertainty still prevails.
Speaking of the government, the Volkswagen survey results also revealed that a big percentage of people who own SUVs or intend to buy one are not familiar with potential incentives from the government for the purchase of an EV. In fact, only 15% of SUV shoppers were aware that they could benefit from federal tax credit or other local incentives if they did purchase an EV.
More importantly, about 80% of SUV owners and shoppers believe that the state should encourage people to switch to electric SUVs and cars, by offering various incentives. This shows that the U.S. government and local officials should focus more on tax credit opportunities for EV purchases and let people know about them.
