Digital Chevy SSR and HHR Revivals Mix Vintage Style With Modern Silverado EVs

Just before crossovers settled on being the rather boring bridge between passenger cars and SUVs, automakers were tempted to try out different recipes. Some of them were quite wacky, indeed.
During those testing of the water periods, some automakers wanted to see if crossover-Cabriolets might catch on, for example. General Motors, on the other hand, allowed Chevrolet to go against the likes of retro-styled Plymouth Prowlers in a completely different vintage direction. So, they ended up creating stuff like the Chevrolet HHR or the Chevy SSR.
The former is somewhat of a combination between a crossover, minivan, and station wagon. Oh, and a panel van, depending on the owner’s choice. Alas, the quirky retro styling was not enough to make it sell like hotcakes, mainly because it had abhorrent driving qualities. On the other hand, as the used car market becomes more interested in them, the Chevy SSR vintage pickup trucks might turn out to be one of the coolest such products of all time.
Naturally, only history will tell if this retractable hardtop convertible pickup truck has the makings of a legend or not. In the meantime, all one can do is observe and report. Well, there is also the option of trying to make them cooler – though only if you are a prolific pixel master. Kind of like Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, who is into Americana action and seems to only have eyes for General Motors.
For example, the CGI expert recently played some digital tricks on us with the advent of a fresh Chevrolet S-10 truck that flaunted tough Silverado EV and GMC Sierra design traits for another chance at pickup glory. Now it is time for a duo of revivals in the form of all-new Chevy SSR and HHR generations. These too sport the new Chevy Silverado EV styling traits and perhaps imply that driving will be less of a horrible experience if they switch to GM’s zero-emissions architecture.
