Diesel vs. Gasolene Comparison Explained With Identical Crossovers

Because of the Volkswagen emissions scandal, the popularity of diesel engines has declined significantly. Several automakers have declared they will stop further development of this technology, but it will be quite some time before it fully disappears.





Mat Watson from Carwow does a simple explanation of the advantages and disadvantages of both types of fuel. You probably won't learn anything new, but it's worth remembering how a gasoline engine produces fewer vibrations or seeing what the in-gear acceleration is like with your own eyes. We also caught another hint that PSA Peugeot-Citroen is an unsung hero who's been working on diesel emissions far more diligently than everybody else.



At first glance, these two cars are identical. Both



The major advantage of doing this test with the same crossover is that you can show the fuel consumption in the real world. Mat does just that and tells us it would take about 35,000 miles to extra cash you'd pay for the diesel car. Everything he says is true, but you also have to take into account servicing costs and retail value. A second-hand C 220 d is going to hold onto its value better. But what if they ban them in the major city you live in? That sounds like a financial balancing act.



The Carwow editor also notes that demand for petrol-powered cars has risen substantially in the past months. Sure, Toyota sells a lot of economic hybrids, but for the most part, there haven't been any significant advances in efficiency. If you do a lot of miles, the diesel engine will always be better for your wallet. That's why countries with high-speed motorways like Germany tend to buy a lot of diesel engines. Do you guys realize many drivers travel the circumference of the Earth (40,075 km or 24,901 miles) every year... twice?



Before we start talking about old farts who prefer the sound of an AMG V8 over Dr. Rudolf Diesel's invention, we'll let you get on with it.



So, why are "tractor engines" so popular and why is it taking so long to get rid of the? Well, because they offer certain advantages. In fact, there are far more benefits with a modern Golf TDI than its counterpart from several decades ago. So you shouldn't rule it out completely.Mat Watson from Carwow does a simple explanation of the advantages and disadvantages of both types of fuel. You probably won't learn anything new, but it's worth remembering how a gasoline engine produces fewer vibrations or seeing what the in-gear acceleration is like with your own eyes. We also caught another hint that PSA Peugeot-Citroen is an unsung hero who's been working on diesel emissions far more diligently than everybody else.At first glance, these two cars are identical. Both Renault Kadjar crossovers are painted red, but there are subtle differences other than the engines. For example, did you notice that the projectors on one of the cars are the same as on the Megane?The major advantage of doing this test with the same crossover is that you can show the fuel consumption in the real world. Mat does just that and tells us it would take about 35,000 miles to extra cash you'd pay for the diesel car. Everything he says is true, but you also have to take into account servicing costs and retail value. A second-hand C 220 d is going to hold onto its value better. But what if they ban them in the major city you live in? That sounds like a financial balancing act.The Carwow editor also notes that demand for petrol-powered cars has risen substantially in the past months. Sure, Toyota sells a lot of economic hybrids, but for the most part, there haven't been any significant advances in efficiency. If you do a lot of miles, the diesel engine will always be better for your wallet. That's why countries with high-speed motorways like Germany tend to buy a lot of diesel engines. Do you guys realize many drivers travel the circumference of the Earth (40,075 km or 24,901 miles) every year... twice?Before we start talking about old farts who prefer the sound of anV8 over Dr. Rudolf Diesel's invention, we'll let you get on with it.