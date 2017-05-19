FCA Could Face Civil Lawsuit In the USA Over Diesel Emissions, Reports Say

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles may be on the defendant’s side of a civil lawsuit filed by the US Justice Department.
While both parties have refrained from confirming the situation, several unnamed sources have told multiple media outlets that the lawsuit is being prepared for filing.
It is linked to 104,000 units that are believed to emit excessive diesel
emissions. The affected models are MY2014-2016 Ram 1500
pickup trucks, and 2014-2016 Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs.
The link between these models and a potential lawsuit comes from an accusation made by the EPA and the California Air Resources Board, as both institutions affirmed that the Italian-American automaker’s diesels emitted excessive emissions.
The discovery is believed to have come from the pronounced scrutiny of oil-burners after the rivals at the Volkswagen Group were caught cheating on emissions
tests.
As Automotive News
informs, the diesel engines in question were made by VM Motori, which has been a subsidiary of FCA since the company completed its acquisition in 2013.
Robert Bosch AG, an automotive supplier for numerous brands, is said to have delivered some components used in those engines.
FCA
representatives insist that its diesel engines did not cheat in any emissions test, and its spokespersons feel that litigation would be “counterproductive” in the current dialogue with CARB and the EPA.
The possible lawsuit mentioned in this story is not the only time when the Italian-American conglomerate has been accused of excessive emissions from its diesel engines.
For the moment, the Volkswagen Group remains the only automaker caught employing a cheating scheme to make its diesel engines appear cleaner in any test organized on a dynamometer.
Once the cars got on the road, and their systems figured that out by monitoring the steering, the emissions systems would be turned off to protect the components, while performance and fuel economy would increase at the same rate as the emissions generated by the seemingly “clean” diesels.