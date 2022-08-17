DHL to Start Flying the Almighty Boeing 777 Freighter to the U.S. From Singapore

Singapore Airlines (SIA) has joined the partner list for the global DHL Express aviation network, based on operations of the Boeing 777 Freighter. The latest aircraft to join the team will showcase a dual DHL-SIA livery.
Back in 2009, DHL was the first Air Express operator to add B777F aircraft to its fleet. Over a decade later, it added 14 more Boeing 777 Freighters as part of a fleet replacement program. The goal was to start operating aircraft that are more fuel efficient, more reliable, and less noisy on intercontinental routes.
DHL has a South Asia Hub in Singapore, so SIA was a natural choice for operating new 777 freighters on routes to the U.S. via South Korea. The two recently announced that the first aircraft had arrived at the Singapore Changi Airport.
The Boeing 777 Freighter is still considered the world’s largest and most powerful twin-engine cargo aircraft. Its capacity was enhanced by 20% compared to previous models such as 747-400F, and it’s also capable of long-range, trans-Pacific flights covering more than 6,000 nautical miles (6,904 miles/11,112 km).
With a maximum payload of 102 tonnes, this large freighter has built a reputation for delivering the best “tonne-per-mile economics,” which is especially important for the future, as both DHL and SIA see an increased demand in the air cargo market. And in order to respond to that demand in a sustainable way, they need new-generation aircraft that are both capable and fuel efficient, with lower operating costs.
At the beginning of this year, the two agreed to start deploying five Boeing 777 Freighters, operated by SIA pilots, with the Airline also overseeing maintenance services. The first aircraft that was delivered to the Changi Airport will be flying to the U.S.3 times per week, starting this month. The second one is scheduled to start operating this November, and the last 3 will be delivered next year.
