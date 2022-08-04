The Airbus New-Generation Freighter Designed for Fuel Efficiency Is in High Demand

Airbus showed in previous reports that the worldwide effort for green aviation operations calls for a massive renewal of both passenger aircraft and freighter fleets. Older models have to make way for the new-generation versions that boast an improved fuel efficiency and reduced levels of CO2 emissions, just by being built with advanced technologies and materials, and powered by the latest engines. The A350F is confirming its position as a game-changer when it comes to cargo operations.
The A350F is the cargo version of the A350 passenger aircraft which, according to Airbus, is already a best-seller. This new-generation freighter is lighter and more fuel efficient compared to the previous generation. For 70% of its airframe, Airbus used advanced materials, including titanium, composites, and modern aluminum alloys.
This dropped the A350F’s take-off weight by more than 30 tons, and will help cut fuel consumption by 20%, compared to the aircraft’s current top competitor. When compared to the older generations, the fuel efficiency difference is even more dramatic, adding up to a 40% improvement.
While more sustainable, this young freighter doesn’t compromise performance. Powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engines, it also boasts a 120-ton payload capacity, which makes it suitable for all cargo markets.
Six customers have chosen the new A350F so far, and the latest one was recently named the greenest airline in 2022. Etihad Airways, UAE’s national carrier, says that it’s building “one of the world’s youngest and most sustainable fleets,” so the A350F seems like a natural addition.
Together with Airbus, the airline announced that seven of these new freighters will become part of its fleet. This comes after the carrier had already ordered the largest passenger version of the A350, the A350-1000, as well.
At the moment, the A350F claims to be the most efficient cargo aircraft on the market. In addition to optimized fuel efficiency, it also boasts an impressive range of 8,700 km (5,405 miles).
This dropped the A350F’s take-off weight by more than 30 tons, and will help cut fuel consumption by 20%, compared to the aircraft’s current top competitor. When compared to the older generations, the fuel efficiency difference is even more dramatic, adding up to a 40% improvement.
While more sustainable, this young freighter doesn’t compromise performance. Powered by Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engines, it also boasts a 120-ton payload capacity, which makes it suitable for all cargo markets.
Six customers have chosen the new A350F so far, and the latest one was recently named the greenest airline in 2022. Etihad Airways, UAE’s national carrier, says that it’s building “one of the world’s youngest and most sustainable fleets,” so the A350F seems like a natural addition.
Together with Airbus, the airline announced that seven of these new freighters will become part of its fleet. This comes after the carrier had already ordered the largest passenger version of the A350, the A350-1000, as well.
At the moment, the A350F claims to be the most efficient cargo aircraft on the market. In addition to optimized fuel efficiency, it also boasts an impressive range of 8,700 km (5,405 miles).