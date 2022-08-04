The Airbus New-Generation Freighter Designed for Fuel Efficiency Is in High Demand

Airbus showed in previous reports that the worldwide effort for green aviation operations calls for a massive renewal of both passenger aircraft and freighter fleets. Older models have to make way for the new-generation versions that boast an improved fuel efficiency and reduced levels of CO2 emissions, just by being built with advanced technologies and materials, and powered by the latest engines. The A350F is confirming its position as a game-changer when it comes to cargo operations.

