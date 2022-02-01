Boeing Launched the Largest, Longest-Range and Most Capable Twin-Engine Freighter

To address the ever-increasing demand for cargo, Boeing, which boasts of providing more than 90% of the world's dedicated freighter capacity, recently launched its 777-8 Freighter, touting it the largest, longest-range, and most capable twin-engine freighter on the market.
Build to maximize efficiency and environmental performance, the 777-8 features design improvements, including a new carbon-fiber composite wing and new, fuel-efficient engines. Tonnage-wise, the aircraft offers a payload capacity almost identical to the 747-400 Freighter, with a maximum structural payload of 118 tons.
As for its range, the new Freighter will be able to cover 4,410 nautical miles (8,167 km). With such abilities, customers don’t have to make that many stops and they’ll experience a reduction in landing fees on long-haul routes. Boeing claims the cargo airplane comes with a 25 percent improvement in operating costs, as well as efficiency and emissions.
The 777-8 Freighter, which is the newest member of the 777X widebody family, will be built at Boeing’s Everett, Washington factory, in which the company invested over $1 billion to support the production of the 777X airplanes.
A record-breaking deal was just signed between Boeing and Qatar Airways, with the latter being the 777-8 Freighter launch customer. The two have been in business together since the airline began operations, 25 years ago.
As part of the recently signed agreement, Qatar placed a firm order of 34 jets and options for 16 more, with the total value of the purchase amounting to over $20 billion. It may sound like a lot of money, but then again, Qatar Airlines is one of the largest cargo carriers in the world. The deal was signed at the White House, with both Boeing’s CEO and President Dave Calhoun and Qatar’s Chief Executive, Akbar Al Baker, being present.
Also as part of the agreement, Qatar Airways will convert 20 of its 60 777X family orders to the 777-8 Freighter.
As stated by Boeing, the first delivery of the new freighter is scheduled for 2027.
