A Boeing 737 MAX 8 Successfully Lands on an Ice Runway in Antarctica, for the First Time

Antarctica is still a difficult place to conquer when it comes to flying. Glacial runways, difficult weather conditions, and total isolation are some of the challenging factors that make the landing in Antarctica a tough job. Now, for the first time, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 accomplished this daunting task with flying colors.
An air carrier successfully landed a Boeing 737 MAX 8 in Antarctica for the first time. The aircraft arrived yesterday at the Troll Research Station located about 146 miles (235 km) from the coast, in the eastern part of Princess Martha Coast, in Queen Maud Land. The passengers were members of the Norwegian Polar Institute, heading back to their base since the Troll Research Station is run by the Institute.
Smartwing’s Boeing 737 MAX departed from Oslo, Norway, had a stopover in the capital of Chad, then arrived in Antarctica after a six-hour flight. This challenging flight required the experience of three seasoned captains and many months of preparations. The runway that had to be “conquered” is built on a glacier at an impressive altitude of 4,000 feet (1,232 meters). It’s over 9,800-foot-long (3,000 meters), used for both takeoff and landing.
In addition to special training for the flight crew, this type of landing also requires very specific measurements for safety reasons. Prior to the Boeing 737 getting there, the ice thickness was measured, and the weather was monitored for five days. Smartwings’ technical department in Prague also kept an eye on the aircraft’s technical condition throughout the entire flight via an automated data link. Plus, the company’s air traffic control monitored the weather and the airstrip, keeping in touch with the crew at all times.
Since it’s the only landing option in the area, the Troll Airfield is prepared with all the required equipment, customized “approach charts,” and firefighting services.
Last year, an Airbus A340 operated by Hi Fly was the first Airbus aircraft to accomplish this difficult landing.
Smartwings’ Boeing 737 MAX 8 is 129.5-foot-long (39.5 meters), boasting a maximum speed of Mach 0,82 and a range of 4,000 miles (6,584 km).
An air carrier successfully landed a Boeing 737 MAX 8 in Antarctica for the first time. The aircraft arrived yesterday at the Troll Research Station located about 146 miles (235 km) from the coast, in the eastern part of Princess Martha Coast, in Queen Maud Land. The passengers were members of the Norwegian Polar Institute, heading back to their base since the Troll Research Station is run by the Institute.
Smartwing’s Boeing 737 MAX departed from Oslo, Norway, had a stopover in the capital of Chad, then arrived in Antarctica after a six-hour flight. This challenging flight required the experience of three seasoned captains and many months of preparations. The runway that had to be “conquered” is built on a glacier at an impressive altitude of 4,000 feet (1,232 meters). It’s over 9,800-foot-long (3,000 meters), used for both takeoff and landing.
In addition to special training for the flight crew, this type of landing also requires very specific measurements for safety reasons. Prior to the Boeing 737 getting there, the ice thickness was measured, and the weather was monitored for five days. Smartwings’ technical department in Prague also kept an eye on the aircraft’s technical condition throughout the entire flight via an automated data link. Plus, the company’s air traffic control monitored the weather and the airstrip, keeping in touch with the crew at all times.
Since it’s the only landing option in the area, the Troll Airfield is prepared with all the required equipment, customized “approach charts,” and firefighting services.
Last year, an Airbus A340 operated by Hi Fly was the first Airbus aircraft to accomplish this difficult landing.
Smartwings’ Boeing 737 MAX 8 is 129.5-foot-long (39.5 meters), boasting a maximum speed of Mach 0,82 and a range of 4,000 miles (6,584 km).