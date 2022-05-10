Embraer Scores an Impressive Deal for Its New Passenger-to-Freight Conversion Jets

A reputable name in the global aviation industry, Embraer has recently launched the E190F and E195F, cargo conversions of its popular E190 and E195 passenger aircraft. The launch was soon followed by a freight conversion deal with the largest regional aircraft lessor in the world.
Nordic Aviation Company (NAC) has agreed to have ten of the E190 and E195 jets from its fleet converted to freighters by Embraer. This is part of the company’s strategy for increased sustainability and circular economy. Instead of discarding them, these aging airplanes will be given a new life.
This is the concept behind Embraer’s new launch. On one hand, the typical narrowbody freighters that are currently in operation can’t withstand the increased demand for cargo aircraft while also respecting the standards for green operations. On the other hand, more and more passenger airplane operators are becoming aware of the need to replace their fleet with a new generation of greener models. Embraer is responding to both of these issues by turning two of its older models into cargo versions.
The conversion processes are carried out at the company’s facility in Brazil, and they include adding a cargo handling system, a front cargo door, as well as adequate smoke detection systems, and safety features for hazardous material transportation.
The resulting freighters will be more fuel-efficient than their larger counterparts and able to operate with significantly fewer costs without diminishing the typical payload capacity -the E190F will boast a payload of 23,600 lb (10,700 kg), and the E195F will be able to carry 27,100 lb (12,300 kg). Embraer even claims that they’ll have 50% more volume than large turboprops while also exceeding their range.
The first deliveries are set for 2024 when NAC will start replacing its aging fleet of polluting cargo aircraft with these efficient P2F conversions.
