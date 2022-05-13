DHL to Operate 44 Volvo Electric Heavy-Duty Trucks in Europe

More on this:

1 GM Acknowledges Limited EV Towing Range, Patents Assisted Towing Concept

2 Volta Zero Heavy-Duty Electric Truck Gets Ready to Enter the North American Market

3 The Clever Way Ford F-150 Lightning Accurately Estimates Range When Towing

4 Here's a Gorgeous Wooden Model of the Most Recognizable Pickup Truck, You Know What It Is

5 Copenhagen to Operate More Than 100 Scania e-Trucks, on the Way to Becoming a Green City