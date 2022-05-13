DHL to Operate 44 Volvo Electric Heavy-Duty Trucks in Europe

More than 40 brand-new Volvo electric trucks will be roaming the streets of Europe, delivering packages. A new era of emissions-free deliveries is dawning, and DHL has proved to be an active pioneer.
Two years ago, a Volvo truck was the first fully-electric commercial heavy-duty truck used for urban logistics in the UK. It was an experiment for DHL, who used it for deliveries in the West End shopping district. The results were so good that two years later the Group is ready to expand its fleet to 44 e-trucks.
DHL Parcel UK and DHL Freight are the ones that will kick off operations with a total of eight units. They are expected to save almost 225,000 liters (59,430 gallons) of diesel fuel, and cut 600 tons of CO2.
Forty Volvo FE and Volvo FL will be used for delivering packages in urban areas, while four Volvo FM trucks will initiate clean regional transportation in the UK.
Volvo was one of the first truck brands in the world to start producing e-trucks back in 2019, and claims to be the market leader for heavy-duty all-electric trucks in Europe, scoring a market share of 42% in 2021.
Last year, it also secured its largest order in the U.S. Performance Team, a Maersk company operating in the warehousing and distribution sector, decided to purchase 16 Volvo VNR Electric Class 8 trucks for regional hauling across Southern California.
Equipped with two or three electric motors, plus an I-Shift gearbox adapted for electro-mobility, the Volvo FM promises a power of up to 490 kW/666 hp, and a range of 380 km (236 miles). Plus, a special traction control system was added for better maneuvering on slippery surfaces. Designed for high-capacity deliveries, the Volvo FM will soon get to show what it can do across the UK.
This new development is part of DHL’s extensive strategy for emissions-free deliveries, which also includes various clean alternative for air-based transportation.
DHL Parcel UK and DHL Freight are the ones that will kick off operations with a total of eight units. They are expected to save almost 225,000 liters (59,430 gallons) of diesel fuel, and cut 600 tons of CO2.
Forty Volvo FE and Volvo FL will be used for delivering packages in urban areas, while four Volvo FM trucks will initiate clean regional transportation in the UK.
Volvo was one of the first truck brands in the world to start producing e-trucks back in 2019, and claims to be the market leader for heavy-duty all-electric trucks in Europe, scoring a market share of 42% in 2021.
Last year, it also secured its largest order in the U.S. Performance Team, a Maersk company operating in the warehousing and distribution sector, decided to purchase 16 Volvo VNR Electric Class 8 trucks for regional hauling across Southern California.
Equipped with two or three electric motors, plus an I-Shift gearbox adapted for electro-mobility, the Volvo FM promises a power of up to 490 kW/666 hp, and a range of 380 km (236 miles). Plus, a special traction control system was added for better maneuvering on slippery surfaces. Designed for high-capacity deliveries, the Volvo FM will soon get to show what it can do across the UK.
This new development is part of DHL’s extensive strategy for emissions-free deliveries, which also includes various clean alternative for air-based transportation.