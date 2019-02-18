Dhabiyan Is an Insane 10-Wheel Desert Ship Based on a Military Vehicle

A quick stroll around Dubai's shopping areas reveals sports cars and SUVs are completely normal. This is a country where princes own objects made from real gold, including whole vehicles. The V8 is probably the standard engine, and when gasoline costs about half a euro per liter, getting 30 l/100km is no big deal.

Even though the vehicle described as a "desert ship" has no equivalent or rival, we couldn't find a single article about it. At least that's our excuse for writing about something revealed at the end of 2017.



Hamad bought a US surplus vehicle, the Oshkosh M1075 military truck with the PLS (Palletized Load System). It's the type that carries forward command centers or other containers, but could just as easily be a ballistic a ballistic missile carrier.



All of the original bodywork was removed and replaced with individual bits. I know most of you will say it's bad taste, but coachbuilt multi-wheelers were once very cool. While the overall design somehow resembles a streamlined American locomotive, some of the chassis is recognizable. For example, the cabin is Jeep Wrangler front is "stolen" from a 19040s truck. What do you guys think, GMC or Dodge?



Dhabiyan measures 10.8 meters long, 3.2 meters tall and 2.5 meters wide. It weighs 24 tons and is powered by a 600 horsepower Caterpillar 15.2-liter 6-cylinder water-cooled diesel engine. It also has a turning circle the size of the moon, but there's plenty of space out in the desert.



